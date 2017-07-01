Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TODAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Ultimate Hero and Great Prince.

RACE 2: Pace work: Luck Dragon. Slow work: Highland Falcon, Aprobacion, Leap Of Faith and Balboa H.

RACE 3: Slow work: Royal Green and Luck Success.

RACE 4: Slow work: Golden Empire, Bukit Bintang and Prince Islander.

RACE 5: Slow work: Whirlwind, Symbolic Gesture H, Candy Soda, Cherish, Relau Star, We're The World, Auspicious Star, Purple Rain Lady, Handsome Boss and Century World.

RACE 6: Slow work: Eyeofthetiger and Satellite Genius H.

RACE 7: Pace work: Idyllic Scenery. Slow work: Kuantan Hill and Field Force.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Pace work: See For Yourself and Crown Treasure. Slow work: Uncle Glory, Multible Shark and New Classmate.

RACE 2: Pace work: Classic Ten and Q Nine Magic. Slow work:here Comes Thunder, Luck A lot, Deputy Law and Heavenly Gift.

RACE 3: Slow work: Pisces Star, Star Quality and Brave Malala.

RACE 4: Pace work: Classic Supreme. Slow work: Only You.

RACE 5: Slow work: Thong's Jianqing.

RACE 6: Slow work: Explosice Force.

RACE 7: Pace work: Audacious H. Slow work: Halo Inspire, Get The Lotski, My Goodness, Gold Coast Captain, Rush and Marini Waltz.

RACE 8: Slow work: Dawn Prospect, Just Name It, Whisperinthewind and Joyful.