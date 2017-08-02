Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY
ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,600m: Triple One D'Best * barrier/39.7. Luck Success * barrier/37.3. Street Tease canter/39.3.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Tiger Stripes trot/40. Supreme Star * 36.2. The Thinker * canter/35.3. Dawn Prospect * 37.3. In Full Bloom canter/37.3.
Slow work: Messi H.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Dane's Anatomy canter/35.3. Satellite Genius * pace work. Hun Yeang Village * 43.8. Whisperinthewind barrier/39.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Sir Rally trot/37.5. Magical Ten 39.9. Lucky Coin trot/44.8. Don't Forget This trot/40.
CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Field Force trot/pace work. Century World trot/37.5. Handsome Boss * trot/39.4. Explosive Force canter/42.2.
Slow work: Marini Waltz.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Jackwin 44.8. Luck Happy * barrier/37.3. Empire Bay * trot/pace work. Aprobacion canter/pace work. Storm Hero * 37.6. Chinese Street pace work.
Slow work: Mayweather *.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Balboa * pace work. Butch Cassidy trot/42. Ultimate Hero 37.6. Crown Treasure trot/pace work. Racing Man barrier/37.3. Good Gift * canter/36.9. Prince Islander 41.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m: Our Genius 41.7. Rewarding Smile 41.7. Golden Empire 40.8. We're The World trot/40. Bold Passion trot/38.