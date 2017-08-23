Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,000M:

Gobi Ranger barrier practice/37.3.

Horse Warrior/canter. Multiblue Rancho 39.3. Big City * 37.

Class 4 - 1,000M:

War Lord * 37.4. Nothing To Lose 40. Here Comes Thunder/pace work.

Class 4 - 1,000M:

Triple One D'Great 36.7. Anak Warrior/canter. Dawn Prospect 40. Just Name It * pace work.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Handsome Boss * 36.2. Jetstar Eagle/pace work. Mr No Problem barrier practice/36.9. Silent Dreams barrier practice/37.9.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Green Tracer barrier practice/37.9. Blazing Steed/canter. Don't Forget This * 36.9. Casper/canter.

Class 5 - 1,400M:

Chinese Street 42. Prince Islander 40.8. Great Prince 37.2.

Initiation - 1,200M:

Whirlwind/canter. Glory Kid/pace work. Second Chance 37.3. Always D'Great * 36.9. Cherish 40.2. Hun Yeang Square 39.7. Nobody's Fool barrier practice/37.9.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M:

Black And White 37. Pisces Star/canter. Al Valore barrier test/37. Sister In Law barrier practice/37.2. Littlebitofjoy/canter. Drogba/canter pace work. Keen Dragon/canter. Ganador barrier practice/36.9. Right Timing barrier practice/36.9. You Are Genius 39.3.

Class 4 - 1,000M:

Oki Oki/pace work. Neverunconditional barrier practice/37.3. Special ID barrier practice/37.3. Audacious 39.2. Big Lightning 38.3. Supreme Star * 36.6.

Class 4 - 1,400M:

Kuantan Hill 37.1. Eyeofthetiger/canter.Idyllic Scenery 39.6. Tilsworth Freddie * 37.5. Dane's Anatomy canter/39.9. Flying Darci 38.5.

Class 4 - 1,600M:

Nature Is Nature 38.1. Glory Age H39. Messi/canter. Carbon Copy 40. Sing Energy 40.2. Zhan Shen 39.2. Luck Dragon 37.2.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Banda Sea barrier practice/38.6. Classic King 40.8. Rewarding Smile 40.9. Sir Rally canter/39.9. Magical Ten 39.2. We're The World * 36.9.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Succession 37.5. Candy Soda 36.2. Classic Arrow 37.8. Real Hero barrier practice/37.9.

Class 5 - 1,400M:

Socotra barrier practice/38.3. Luck Happy 37.2. Elusive Genius 39.6. Rush canter/40. Serpico * 39.2.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Multiblue Tosca canter/pace work.

Pisces Jet/pace work. Sing Express canter/40.9. Storm Hero/canter. Due Home 44.