Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY
CLASS 3 -1,400m: Intention barrier/36.4. Luck Success H trot/39.9. Street Tease H 44.3.
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400m: Triple One D'Best 42.2. Ten Sense Win H 42.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Tiger Stripes barrier/36.5. Neverunconditional barrier/36.5. The Thinker H 38.8. Sun Miracle barrier/37.7.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Horse Warrior 38. War Lord 37.8. Big Bit Coin barrier/37.6. Nothing To Lose H 38.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Purple Rain Lady H 37.2.
Slow work: Hennessy Dragon H. Mr Epic H.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: V Respect U H 38.6. Good Taste H 41.6. Second Chance 37. Century World 37.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Green Tracer barrier/37.7. Mr No Problem H barrier/36.4. Pegasus Genius barrier/36.8. Silent Dreams 38.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Aprobacion H barrier/36.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Balboa H 38.
Slow work: Conquistador H.
CLASS 5 - 1,800m: Time To Shine H 39.7.