Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SATURDAY

Enrich Stakes A - 1,600m: Street Tease pace work.

Slow work: Al Valore, Drogba and Shanghai Bund

Class 4 - 1,200m: Supreme Star 38.2. Whirlwind pace work. Kaiser * 36.2. Common Sense * 36.6.

Slow work: Mr Jai.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Multiblue Rancho * 36.6. War Lord 43.8.

Slow work: Bristol Diamond.

Class 4 - 1,400m: Slow work: Nothing To Lose, Our Genius, Flying Darci *, Golden Casino, Elusive Genius and Messi.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Field Force 39.2. Great Geronimo 37.8.

Slow work: Mr No Problem.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Don't Forget This, Dubleo Beauty, Casper and Sparkler.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Balboa, Jetstar Eagle and Good Gift.

Open Maiden - 1,400m: Sling Shot 37.8. Second Chance 41.9. Super Dragon 41.9. Purple Rain Lady 38.5.

Slow work: Mr Dreamman.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m: Truson 37.8. Intention 42. Vanderbilt 38.6. Relau Star * 38.5. Ten Sense Win canter/pace work. Slow work: Keen Dragon.

Class 4 - 1,200m: All Serene canter/39.9. Special ID 38.6. Silver Wind pace work. Big Lightning 39.7.

Slow work: Eyeofthetiger and Big City.

Class 4 - 1,200m: Mr Nevermind did barrier test. Classic King 42.8.

Slow work: La Quinta and Sir Rally.

Class 4 - 1,600m: Slow work: Davinci, Nature Is Nature, Joyful and Mr Try.

Class 5 - 1,200m: Banda Sea pace work.

Slow work: Highland Falcon, Brahms And Liszt and Candy Soda.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Just Name It * 40.2.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Slow work: Ultimate Hero.

Class 5 - 1,800m: Great Prince pace work. Slow work: Sing Express.