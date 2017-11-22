Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Slow work: The Thinker *, Cherish * and Kaiser 41.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Nature Is Nature 40.8. Purple Rain Lady 40.2.
Slow work: Alasamo and Joyful.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Fairborn 39.9. Anak Penang/pace work. Slow work: Candy Soda and Sparkler *.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Dubleo Beauty * 38.4.
Slow work: Alien and Handsome Boss.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Mayweather 43.8. Charlie Came Along 39.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Super Victory galloped. Butch Cassidy 36.3. Chinese Street 41.6. Racing Man 36.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Great Prince 38.7.
COSMO D - 1,800m: Mr Try 38.6. Carbon Copy galloped. Slow work: Davinci and OD Star.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
CORONATION CUP (M'SIA GROUP 1) - 1600m: Star Quality 36.4. Al Valore 35.6. Tilsworth Freddie pace work. Slow work: Truson *.
LISTED RACE - 1,400m: Keen Dragon 39.9. Q Nine Magic 42.4. You Are Genius * 35.6. Our Genius 37.7. Slow work: Black And White *.
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400m: Big Boss 35.6. Royal Green 40.2. Ten Sense Win 35.6. Our Genius 41.9.
INITIATION - 1,000m: Luke Man 40.8. For Fun Only 36.4. Slow work: Yendor.
Class 4 - 1,200m: All Serene 42.
Nothing To Lose 40. Bercham 36.4.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Big Lightning 41. Slow work: Supreme Star.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Sling Shot 39.8.
Blazing Steed pace work.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Common Sense pace work. Slow work: Sing Energy.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Glory Age 41.8. Ultimate Hero 41.6. Napoleon 36.3. I'm A Genius pace work.
