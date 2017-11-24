Ipoh trackwork

YESTERDAY'S IPOH WORKOUTS BY TOMORROW'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Messi, Gold Coast Captain, Highland Falcon, Jackwin, Luck Happy, Balboa * and Great Prince.

RACE 2: Slow work: Fast Rich and Elusive Genius.

RAC 3: Slow work: Dark Express, Don't Forget This and Dubleo Beauty.

RACE 4: Slow work: Explosive Force, Loyalty's Angel and Fairborn.

RACE 5: Davinci was allotted pace work.

Slow work: Mazandaran *, Mr Try and Carbon Copy. i.

RACE 6: Slow work: Aprobacio, Due Home, Prince Islander and Chinese Street.

RACE 7: Charlie Came Along did pace work.

RACE 8: Slow work: Robben and Classic King.

RACE 9: Slow work: Neverunconditional, The Thinker * and Our River Dancer *.

YESTERDAY'S IPOH WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Pisces Star *, Mr Armstrong, Big Boss and Shanghai Bund.

RACE 3: For Fun Only was allocated pace work.

Slow work: Luke Man, Yendor * and Hun Yeang The One.

RACE 4: Slow work: Black And White *, These Street, Star Choice, You Are Genius * and Luck Success.

RACE 5: Slow work: Truson and Tilsworth Freddie.

RACE 6: Slow work: Succession, Luck Dragon, Second Chance, Napoleon and Leap Of Faith.

RACE 7: Slow work: Sling Shot and Dane's Anatomy.

RACE 9: Flying Darci 40.8.

Slow work: Supreme Star.