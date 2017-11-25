Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 1: Slow work: Big Boss and Intention.
RACE 2: Slow work: Nothing To Lose and Sugar Baby.
RACE 3: Slow work: Yendor.
RACE 4: Slow work: Hello Sayang, Q Nine Magic, Star Choice and You Are Genius.
RACE 5: Slow work: Truson and Drogba.
RACE 6:Slow work: Glory Age, Luck Dragon, Admeister and Leap Of Faith.
RACE 7: Magical Ten, Mr Jai, Banda Sea and Blazing Steed.
RACE 8: Slow work: Hun Yeang Square, Brahms and Liszt, Archaeology H and Golden Empire.
RACE 9: Slow work: Sam The Man.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TODAY
RACE 1:Slow work: Gold Coast Captain, Luck Happy and Balboa.
RACE 2: Slow work: Alasamo, William King, Iking, Joyful, Fast Rich and Ruffle The Ruffian.
RACE 3:Slow work: Alien, Don't Forget This, Handsome Boss and Dubleo Beauty.
RACE 4: Slow work: Explosive Force, Sparkler and You Never Know.
RACE 6: Slow work: Due Home, Prince Islander and Racing Man.
RACE 7: Slow work: See For Yourself, Hun Yeang Village and Financial Wizard. RACE 8: Slow work: Whirlwind and Robben.
RACE 9: Slow work: Cherish H and Multiblue Rancho H.
