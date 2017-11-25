Racing

Ipoh trackwork

Ipoh trackwork

Nov 25, 2017 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Big Boss and Intention.

RACE 2: Slow work: Nothing To Lose and Sugar Baby.

RACE 3: Slow work: Yendor.

RACE 4: Slow work: Hello Sayang, Q Nine Magic, Star Choice and You Are Genius.

RACE 5: Slow work: Truson and Drogba.

RACE 6:Slow work: Glory Age, Luck Dragon, Admeister and Leap Of Faith.

Jockey Oscar Chavez opening his winning account yesterday with Za’eem in Race 2, the Open Maiden race over 1,600m.
Racing

Chavez takes both 'Maidens' for Al-Arabiya

RACE 7: Magical Ten, Mr Jai, Banda Sea and Blazing Steed.

RACE 8: Slow work: Hun Yeang Square, Brahms and Liszt, Archaeology H and Golden Empire.

RACE 9: Slow work: Sam The Man.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TODAY

RACE 1:Slow work: Gold Coast Captain, Luck Happy and Balboa.

RACE 2: Slow work: Alasamo, William King, Iking, Joyful, Fast Rich and Ruffle The Ruffian.

RACE 3:Slow work: Alien, Don't Forget This, Handsome Boss and Dubleo Beauty.

RACE 4: Slow work: Explosive Force, Sparkler and You Never Know.

RACE 6: Slow work: Due Home, Prince Islander and Racing Man.

RACE 7: Slow work: See For Yourself, Hun Yeang Village and Financial Wizard. RACE 8: Slow work: Whirlwind and Robben.

RACE 9: Slow work: Cherish H and Multiblue Rancho H.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING