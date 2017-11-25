Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Big Boss and Intention.

RACE 2: Slow work: Nothing To Lose and Sugar Baby.

RACE 3: Slow work: Yendor.

RACE 4: Slow work: Hello Sayang, Q Nine Magic, Star Choice and You Are Genius.

RACE 5: Slow work: Truson and Drogba.

RACE 6:Slow work: Glory Age, Luck Dragon, Admeister and Leap Of Faith.

RACE 7: Magical Ten, Mr Jai, Banda Sea and Blazing Steed.

RACE 8: Slow work: Hun Yeang Square, Brahms and Liszt, Archaeology H and Golden Empire.

RACE 9: Slow work: Sam The Man.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TODAY

RACE 1:Slow work: Gold Coast Captain, Luck Happy and Balboa.

RACE 2: Slow work: Alasamo, William King, Iking, Joyful, Fast Rich and Ruffle The Ruffian.

RACE 3:Slow work: Alien, Don't Forget This, Handsome Boss and Dubleo Beauty.

RACE 4: Slow work: Explosive Force, Sparkler and You Never Know.

RACE 6: Slow work: Due Home, Prince Islander and Racing Man.

RACE 7: Slow work: See For Yourself, Hun Yeang Village and Financial Wizard. RACE 8: Slow work: Whirlwind and Robben.

RACE 9: Slow work: Cherish H and Multiblue Rancho H.