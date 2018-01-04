Ipoh trackwork

E-mail this article

Enrich Stakes A - 1,600m: Drogba 41. Keen Dragon 40.2.

Class 4 - 1,000m: Mister Miyagi 41.2. Brahms And Liszt pace work.

Class 4 :- 1,000m: Classic King 39.9.

Slow work: Robben, Supreme Star and Get The Lotski.

Class 4 - 1,400m: Our Genius 37.2. Big Lightning 38.2.

Slow work: Nothing To Lose.

Class 4 - 1,400m:

Slow work: Grand Show.

Class 5 - 1,000m: Sling Shot * barrier/37.8. V Respect U 41.2. Candy Soda * barrier/37.5.

Class 5 - 1,000m: Dubleo Beauty 42.

Slow work: Magical Ten and Deputy Law.

Class 5 - 1,400m: I'm A Genius * 37.2. Just Name It * canter/36.6.

Slow work: Charlie Came Along.

Class 5 - 1,400m:

Slow work: Admeister. See For Yourself canter/40. Dawn Prospect 39.9.

Class 5 - 1,400m: Prince Islander 41. Great Prince * 41.2.

Slow work: Time To Shine.