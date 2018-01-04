Ipoh trackwork
Enrich Stakes A - 1,600m: Drogba 41. Keen Dragon 40.2.
Class 4 - 1,000m: Mister Miyagi 41.2. Brahms And Liszt pace work.
Class 4 :- 1,000m: Classic King 39.9.
Slow work: Robben, Supreme Star and Get The Lotski.
Class 4 - 1,400m: Our Genius 37.2. Big Lightning 38.2.
Slow work: Nothing To Lose.
Class 4 - 1,400m:
Slow work: Grand Show.
Class 5 - 1,000m: Sling Shot * barrier/37.8. V Respect U 41.2. Candy Soda * barrier/37.5.
Class 5 - 1,000m: Dubleo Beauty 42.
Slow work: Magical Ten and Deputy Law.
Class 5 - 1,400m: I'm A Genius * 37.2. Just Name It * canter/36.6.
Slow work: Charlie Came Along.
Class 5 - 1,400m:
Slow work: Admeister. See For Yourself canter/40. Dawn Prospect 39.9.
Class 5 - 1,400m: Prince Islander 41. Great Prince * 41.2.
Slow work: Time To Shine.
