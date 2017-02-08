Ipoh trackwork

Littlebitofjoy looked sharp during his workout yesterday.

Workouts by horses engaged on Saturday and Sunday:

SATURDAY

COSMO C - 1,400m: Brave Malala * 37. Big Lightning 38.7. Kuantan * ill * canter/pace work. Awakened canter/pace work.

Barrier test: Allied Marine * 36.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Good Taste 39.5. I'm A Genius * 41.7.

Barrier test: V Respect U * 36.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Great Geronimo 41.7. Mayweather canter/39.9. Sing Energy 38.7. Forever Best * pace work. Due * ome 39. One More Achiever 40.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Classic Arrow 38.2. Bukit Bintang * pace work. Ultimate * ero * 40.2. Schiltron 39.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Pegasus Genius * 36.2. Racing Man canter/39. Fire General * pace work. Gold Coast Captain pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Luck Dragon * 38.2. Enlighten Knight 41.7. Aprobacion 40.8. Serpico canter/38.8. Rocket Express 38.7. Balboa * fast gallop. Mal's Dad 42.8. Emperor Qian Long 39.6. Kiwi Maestro 39.7. Time To Shine 38.2. Silent Dreams canter/39.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m: Common Sense canter/pace work. Porsence 42.8. Multiblue Shark * 42.2. Whirlwind 37.4.

Barrier test: Super Boss 36. Crown Treasure 36.

SUNDAY

ENRIC* STAKES A - 1,400m: Truson * 37.8. Littlebitofjoy * canter/39.8. Intention * 40.2. All Serene 43.7. * ello Sayang 37.

Barrier test: Fraajilistic 36.5.

Slow work: Pisces Star * . Drogba * .

COSMO C - 1,400m: Glory Age 39.7. Rush canter/42.8.

Barrier test: Luck Success 36.5. Royal Green 36.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Audacious 38.2. Nothing To Lose 40.

CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Pisces Jet * canter/41. Whisperinthewind * 41.2. You Are Genius * 36.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Master Of Success * 40. * ennessy Dragon * 36.8. * ighland Falcon canter/38.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Small Tiger * 38.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,000m: I'm Kool 37.8. Costner pace work.

Barrier test: Pot Black 36.5.