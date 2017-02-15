Ipoh trackwork
Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Oki Oki * 36.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Kaiser * 38.2. Good Taste * pace work. Luck Alot pace work. Barrier test: Fourviere 35.8.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Big Bit Coin * 37.6.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Satellite Genius * 36.7.
CLASS 5 -1,200m: Forever Best 41.8. Don't Forget This canter/41.3. Chinese Street * 42. Small Tiger * 37.6.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Iwa Antilia 43.3. Emperor Qian pace work.
CLASS 5 - 2,000m: Kiwi Maestro * 38. Time To Shine canter/pace work.