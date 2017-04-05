Ipoh trackwork

Former Kranji winner Dawn Prospect (above) looked sharp during trackwork at Ipoh yesterday.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SUNDAY

Perka Derby - 2,400m: Royal Green * canter/42.6. Glory Age pace work.

COSMO C - 1,200m: Luck Success 37.8. Brave Malala canter/42.8. Hello Sayang canter/42.8. Oki Oki * canter/40.8. Field Force canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,000m: Neverunconditional canter/42. Candy Crush * canter/38.7. Audacious * 41.8. The Thinker pace work. War Lord pace work. Classic King canter/41.

CLASS 4 - 1,000m: Archew canter/gallop. Supreme Star canter/pace work. Highland Falcon 39.5. Smoothly canter/pace work. Celeritas 38.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Kuantan Hill canter/41.8. Carbon Copy canter/41.8. Socotra canter/44.2. Sing Energy * canter/39. Enlighten Knight pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Luck Alot * canter/39. See For Yourself 39.2. Big Ego canter/43.8.

Barrier practice: La Quinta 37.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Here Comes Thunder pace work. Golden Empire canter/43.2.

BARRIER PRACTICE: LONHMIN 37.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED FOR SATURDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Dawn Prospect * 41.8. Nothing To Lose 38.9. Get The Lotski * canter/40. Rush pace work.

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: V Respect U * 40.2. Big Bit Coin 39.8. Classic Arrow pace work. Setellite Genius canter/38.7. Sir Rally pace work.

Barrier test: I'm A genius 37.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m (straight): Time To Shine 39.9. Emperor Qian Long 41.2. Good Gift pace work. Lightning Rod 39.9. Costner canter/pace work. Silent Dreams canter/pace work. Luck Treasure 39.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Empire Bay canter/42. Don't Forget This canter/pace work. Prince Islander canter/40. Due Home pace work. D'Creator pace work. Thong's Jiaqing * canter/39.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m: Ultimate Hero canter/gallop. Propitions Gold canter/pace work. Gold Coast Captain 41.9. New Classmate 43.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Luck Dragon * canter/39. Serpico * canter/38.9. Balboa * canter/40. Mayweather canter/41.

Barrier test: Jackwin 37.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Rocket Express 41.8. Forever Best canter/41. Jetstar Eagle 42.8. Kiwi Maestro canter/43.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m: Common Sense pace work. Cherish canter/40. Auspicious Star pace work.

Barrier practice: Crown Treasure 37.