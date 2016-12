Ipoh trackwork (Dec 29)

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Luck Dragon * 36.4. Jackwin 40. Great Prince 40.

Slow work: Enlighten Knight, Iwa Antilia and Balboa.

Pace work: Emperor Qian Long.

RACE 2: Luck Success * 38.8. Brave Malala * 38.9.

Slow work: Right Timing and Lightning Thief.

RACE 3: Small Tiger 39.8.

Pace work: Lightning Rod. Slow work: Bukit Bintang and Gold Coast Captain and Time To Shine.

RACE 4: Pace work: Super Boss.

RACE 5: Costner 40.2. Berni Dancer * 35.4.

Slow work: I'm Kool.

RACE 6: Due Home 43.2.

Slow work: Classic Arrow and Mayweather.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON MONDAY

RACE 1: Kaiser 41.8. Serpico 39.2. Magical Ten * 38.

Slow work: Hennessy Dragon and Little But Fierce.

RACE 2: Hello Sayang 38. Allied Marine 39.2. Avanti 38.8.

Slow work: Street Tease.

RACE 3: Candy Crush 36.8. Sugar Baby * 36.3. Acoustic 44.2.

RACE 4: Tilsworth Freddie 43.2. Classic King 37.2.

RACE 5: Slow work: Intention and Drogba.

RACE 6: Fraajilstic 37.2.