Iron Man and Keep Spinning are Sunday's stars

It was one of those races which had racegoers off their seats as they cheered home their favourite.

In the end, it was IRON MAN who took home the Royal Western India Turf Club Trophy. And what a way to do it.

Prepared by Ricardo Le Grange and ridden by Barend Vorster, Iron Man ran a lung-buster over the final 50m to deny B'Nevagivup a race-to-race victory.

The margin was a shorthead and the winner paid a nice $31 on the tote.

Always well up with the pace set by B'Nevagivup, it all boiled down to a two-horse battle over the concluding stages and it eventually took a bob of the heads to determine the winner of the $80,000 race.

A beaming Le Grange later said he was concerned about the 1,400m trip, adding that it was a "fantastic ride by Barend Vorster". So say all of us.

Later, in another $80,000 feature - the Japan Racing Association Trophy - trainer David Hill grabbed the honours with his stayer KEEP SPINNING.

WELL-TIMED RUN

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, Keep Spinning came with a well-timed run at the top of the stretch to win going away.

It was terrific achievement by Hill who sent out Keep Spinning in tip-top condition. It wasn't the easiest of races for the five-year-old who had to contend with the pre-race favourites, Excellency, City Of Kirkwall and the exciting Preditor.

But, like they say, in the end the best horse won. No argument there.

Earlier in the day, jockey A'Isisuhairi (Harry) Kasim had a winner fall into his lap when PEACH BOWL came up tops in a photo-finish in Race 3.

Vlad Duric was originally slated to ride the horse, but when he could not make the weight, Kasim got the mount.

Not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, he rode a forward race, eventually squeezing every last ounce out of his mount to hold off Golden Kingdom by a shorthead with a nose to the third horse, Host The Nation.

Neglected at the betting windows, Peach Bowl paid a whopping $290 for the win.