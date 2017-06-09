It all points to Constant Justice

Luck, more than anything else, is what the consistent but unlucky CONSTANT JUSTICE needs to re-enter the winner's circle in Race 7 tonight.

The Mohd Yusof-trained four-year-old Australian-bred is a trier with two wins and four seconds in eight starts.

But Lady Luck appeared to have deserted the bay gelding in his recent campaign. He finished second three times in his last four starts, twice going down by a mere head after looking the winner.

Mind you, two starts back, he lost to no ordinary galloper over tonight's 1,200m trip on turf. It was at the feet of Alibi, who went on to finish second to Lim's Cruiser in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m and followed up with a win in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,400m.

Constant Justice has trained on and it was his recent trial form that will put him in good stead. That trial form has been franked.

Pole Paradise, who beat him narrowly in the trial, nearly caused a $207 upset when second to Pioneer Seven. Quechua, who finished third in that trial, won the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup. So, go for it.