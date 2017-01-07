It all points to Roundabout

RACE 1 (1,600M)

9 DASHING FORTUNE appears near a win. From the inside gate, he should get as soft a run as possible.

6 FANTASTICLIFE finished just fairly in his last two runs, but he is drawn well again and should run a better race.

5 POWER DRAGON has come to life at his last two and looks to be nearing a win down in this class. It remains to be seen if he really wants a mile.

7 GORGEOUS AGAIN has drawn wide but gets Joao Moreira aboard and has been working his way into form.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

3 SUPERIOR BOY's nine top-four finishes have ensured that his rating has gone up eight points in that time. This looks the ideal race for him to break through with the blinkers removed again.

10 EVEREST has come to life at his last two, being defeated by a head on both occasions. He is likely to be sent out favourite and should be coming at them.

8 DARING HEART was a good debut third in the main lead-up to the Griffin Trophy and, while that Class 4 race does not look strong, this is also not a particularly strong race.

1 BEAUTY LOVE drops back into Class 4 for the first time since a May victory and gets Moreira aboard. He will likely be more competitive here.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

5 BAD BOY has won three of his eight starts in Hong Kong and has missed the placings only once over this course and distance. He has run quick times consistently and has done it carrying big weights, too, so getting down to 113 pounds (51.3kg) should see him at his best.

4 AMBER SKY, the 2014 Al Quoz Sprint winner, is still competitive in these handicaps with light weights. He's nearing his last hurrah, at least in Hong Kong, but he is coming off a good trial and he will be in this for a long way.

2 AMAZING KIDS will likely be outpaced off a hot early tempo, but he picked up well to win the National Day Cup and he should be finding the line strongly.

1 PENIAPHOBIA returned to something near his best in the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint last time out and there is every chance he will take another step forward here - although he will need to carry 133 pounds.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 PEACE COMBINATION comes onto the dirt for the first time. He's not a prolific winner, having won only one of his 24 starts, and he is yet to finish closer than sixth over 1,200m. However, he has speed and might be suited getting on to the all-weather track.

3 FLYING GODSPELL improved significantly at his second Hong Kong start and his first on the dirt when holding on for second to Elite Spirit. Moreira jumps aboard and he will be in this for a long way.

8 RESPECT and 7 HELEN'S CHOICE are consistent types on this surface and both are well-drawn. Expect them both to be in the mix.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

2 SUPER FORM has run four good races at Happy Valley this season, including a 93-1 win in September, but his Sha Tin form is poor. However, this is the first time he has balloted a decent draw in quite some time. With a soft run, he should be able to break his Sha Tin hoodoo.

5 KING BOUNTIFUL has been disappointing since winning three back. Moreira is sticking with him and perhaps he can turn it around here.

4 ASHKIYR, who was a stakes placegetter once, appears to be nearing a win again. He has drawn poorly but he is likely to go back anyway and he should be coming at them late.

11 EXPECTATOR ran a good race at Sha Tin before two OK efforts at his favoured Happy Valley circuit. From the inside gate, maybe he can break through at Sha Tin.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

4 TANG FLEMING was a little flat first-up after some nice enough trials. He should improve greatly for the hit-out and has drawn a far kinder gate (3). Expect him to be in the mix.

6 TOP SCORE has been good enough in both runs without setting the world alight. He has drawn out wide (13) but should drift back anyway and is likely to be finding the line strongly.

14 CARE FREE PRINCE is racing well but just seems to lack that lethal punch on his current rating. Still, he should go close.

3 ENORMOUS HONOUR finally broke through two runs back and was fair last time out. The blinkers go on with the return to Sha Tin.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 GENEROUS HEART has caught the eye in both runs, albeit in restricted griffin races, This will be his toughest test yet but, with natural improvement and the switch to Zac Purton, he can figure.

2 MONEY BOY has drawn wide but he looks a type who will be heading up into Class 2 in time, so he's capable of overcoming the gate.

7 CONTRIBUTION is bred to get over ground but caught the eye first time out at Happy Valley, making up ground from near the back. The switch to Sha Tin should suit him.

3 LUCKY PROFIT drops back into Class 4, where he is well suited. Don't be surprised to see him finishing strongly late.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

This race has 11 ROUNDABOUT's name stamped on it. The son of I Am Invincible won his way back into Class 3 and ticks in many places. The Sha Tin 1,400m looks suitable, he's drawn a gun gate (2), he gets the services of Moreira and he looks to have struck a race that doesn't have a great deal of depth.

4 BEAUTY KINGDOM has been very consistent this season without winning. He does have a wide gate but he has a significant jockey upgrade to Zac Purton and should be competitive.

2 WINSTON'S LAD has disappointed since beginning his Hong Kong career with two wins. The return to Sha Tin should suit him.

10 DESMIOS might need further than 1,400m but has produced two good efforts over the course and distance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 STAR OF YAN OI has been a revelation at his two runs on the dirt, charging home both times and just failing by a short head on both occasions. The flashy chestnut looks well placed to break his Hong Kong maiden status.

9 HARBOUR ALERT has been slightly disappointing since switching to the surface, despite placing at three of his four runs. Still, with the inside gate, he must be included again.

1 CONVINCIBLE has been good in his last two runs and appears to be coming to hand. He has worked well on dirt and should take to the surface.

6 ARIZONA BLIZZARD had looked like a morning glory before breaking through last time out. However, gate 12 makes it tricky for him as he looks to go back-to-back.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

10 WINNER'S WAY was tenacious in defeating Beat The Clock last time out. He has a good turn of foot, so expect him to lock in a Classic Mile berth through a strong effort here.

13 WESTERN EXPRESS was very good at his first start in Class 3, scoring impressively, but last time out he struck a slowly run race and was not knocked around late behind Eagle Way. He will improve.

2 BEAUTY GENERATION looked every bit a Derby horse in his first Hong Kong run behind My Darling.

1 SIMPLY INVINCIBLE's fourth to Blizzard on International Day is good enough to win this.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB