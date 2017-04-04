It could be the Guineas for Mr Fatkid

Mr Fatkid (No. 9) showing his class in Friday’s Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,400m.

After that emphatic win in Friday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,400m, trainer Cliff Brown is mulling over the possibility of targeting MR FATKID at the Group 1 Singapore Guineas.

The race, to be run on May 14, will be over the 1,600m and Brown believes that is the right trip for his youngster.

Of course, he could easily have opted for the second leg of the Three-Year-Old Challenge which is to be contested in a fortnight's time over the 1,400m.

Brown had three runners go off in the first leg - a 1,200m sprint which was run on March 26. His runners, Sir Isaac, Draco and Deimos finished third, fifth and eight respectively.

LOOKING FOR THE MILE

After that win on Friday, which saw Mr Fatkid come from midfield to beat Redmayne by one-and-a-half lengths, Brown said: "Mr Fatkid is looking for the mile and he could possibly go for the Guineas.

"I will see how he pulls up and have a think about whether to back him up.

"He's a really nice horse, even if he is still a baby."

His jockey on Friday night, Michael Rodd, was also full of praise for Mr Fatkid. He said: "He's such a lovely horse.

"At his last start on March 12, he was a victim of circumstances when he didn't get out of the gates that well."

Rodd added: "I had to ride him for luck. The field got the fast pace that suited him and he let down really well."

That win on Friday was Mr Fatkid's second success in five starts. His three other runs produced a second and two third-place finishes.

In all, his earnings from five starts are inching closer to the $100,000 mark.