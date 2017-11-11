It could be Lucky Time aboard The Poon Train

RACE 1 (1,400M)

7 ACTUARIAT was a stakes-placed three-year-old in Australia but is still a Hong Kong maiden from 21 starts. He has been racing well enough of late and is nearing a first victory.

9 GOLD TALENT is older now but appears to have one last win left in him. He should enjoy a nice run from gate 3.

13 HAPPY CENTURY carries only 109 pounds (49.5kg) with Dylan Mo's allowance, so he has claims.

3 REAL DEAL should be improved for his first Class 5 run.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

5 GOUTEN OF GARO is the first horse to race in the famous Vengeance Of Rain colours in five years. He has looked a promising horse from the trials, ever since his first hit-out, and can win on debut.

11 HOT HOT PEPPER should get every chance from gate 14.

13 TOURBILLON KING has run some nice races over this course and distance and is drawn to take advantage.

9 CHEERFULJET will be around the mark.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

6 HIT A HOME RUN still gets in well with Matthew Poon's claim and he has drawn well.

3 EVER LAUGH is unlikely to get as far back this time, and if he can capitalise, then he will be hard to beat.

14 INDIGENOUS STAR should take improvement for his first 1,600m run. He has no weight and a good gate, so he is likely to have plenty of support.

10 MASTER BERNINI is heading the right way.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 NUMERO UNO is looking to this trip and is drawn to get a good run.

1 RIGHT HONOURABLE drops down to Class 4. One of his better runs came over this course and distance in July, so expect him to be competitive.

3 BEAUTY DAY debuts here and looks to have a solid foundation underneath him.

2 SUN TOUCH has been plagued by issues but should win shortly.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 LUCKY TIME was very good fresh over the straight 1,000m, especially from the dreaded inside gate. He has drawn wide with the step-up to 1,200m, but he gets Matthew Poon, aka The Poon Train for his exploits in Australia, aboard to offset the rise in weight. He should be hard to beat.

5 EIGHTY EIGHTY has caught the eye in his trials. He has also drawn wide but should be around the mark.

9 SPARKLING DRAGON is another debutant who has impressed, but gate 14 makes it very tough.

4 CLEAR CHOICE rattled home at Happy Valley and should be suited at Sha Tin.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 SUPER HOPPY made up nice ground in his first Hong Kong run. If he's taken improvement from that, the former Brisbane galloper will be hard to beat.

6 CALIFORNIA FORTUNE looks primed for his debut by Tony Cruz, having caught the eye in a number of his trials.

8 YOUNG LEGEND should take improvement from this run but he looks progressive from his trials, although still acclimatising.

2 TURF SPRINT has an awkward gate but should be hitting the line hard.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

7 LIMITLESS is a quirky galloper but he has plenty of talent. Fresh may be best for him at this stage and he deserves consideration.

1 BOOMING DELIGHT almost won the Sha Tin Trophy last start. The drop back to 1,400m may not be ideal, but expect a bold run as he heads towards the Hong Kong Mile.

4 NEW ASIA SUNRISE was simply outclassed in the Celebration Cup fresh. He may be on his mark but he is always dangerous if he is allowed a soft lead, which he may get here.

6 SIMPLY INVINCIBLE will be finishing strongly.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 BRAVO WATCHMAN'S unbeaten streak came to an end at the hands of Jing Jing Win, but he was not disgraced after a tough run. He should enjoy a softer trip here and this race doesn't look strong.

12 WINNING FAITH has produced a number of good runs recently. He's drawn well in gate 2 and should be around the mark.

10 GOLDEN SUN's best form was on dirt last term. Still, he may be capable of going to another level on turf now.

5 EVERBRAVE deserves consideration on debut.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

7 DARING FIT steps up to a mile for the first time. If he can bounce out and find the lead, he has every chance of seeing it out strongly with no weight.

3 FAST MOST FURIOUS has run well in two Hong Kong starts. He desperately looks in need of 1,600m.

8 IMPERIAL GALLANTRY is not the most straightforward horse but he is racing in great heart currently. He is capable of getting into the finish.

14 GENERAL DINO has drawn wide at each of his Hong Kong starts. Now, with a gate, maybe he can snag a placing.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 VOLITATION has his first start for high-flying freshman Frankie Lor. He was struggling at the end of last season but he was good early, so this might be the time to strike with him.

1 REGENCY BO BO had proved frustrating until he broke through last start. The top of Class 3 is a tough spot, but maybe with confidence on his side, he can go back-to-back.

2 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT'S last run should be forgotten and better should be expected.

5 PING HAI STAR has claims but gate 14 makes it tough.