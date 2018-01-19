It should pay to join in the Paparazzi chase

A paparazzi is defined as an independent photographer who normally takes advantage of opportunities on high-profile people or celebrities he is hounding.

But the reverse can be said of Kranji's equine Paparazzi in Race 5 on Sunday.

In all likelihood, the Shane Baertschiger-trained four-year-old Australian-bred will find himself being chased by plenty of punters and will probably start as the favourite.

After all, besides his good form, he has only six rivals to contend with in the Novice event over 1,200m.

From Day One at Kranji, Paparazzi, who arrived with two seconds from two starts in Australia, has created a big impression with his emphatic debut victory on Oct 1 last year.

The handsome bay gelding was still unsighted as they swung for home in the 1,200m race on a yielding track.

The $28 chance was still about eight lengths off the leader Wonderful Knight, travelling on the inside, which prompted racecaller Matthew Jones to say that Paparazzi had "nowhere to go".

Just as he said that, jockey Glen Boss brought Paparazzi several horses out for a clear run and Jones mentioned that the horse was "starting to sprint once into the clear".

QUITE A TASK

It still appeared quite a task, but the way the horse shifted into another gear when seeing daylight certainly got his supporters's heart pounding.

With 200m left to run, Paparazzi stormed home as though the rest were standing still and not only got up to win but won big.

He went on to beat Wonderful Knight by nearly two lengths.

To be able to do what he did was a sign of a good thoroughbred. He has a big engine.

A victim of the second-run syndrome at his next start when ninth as the $11 favourite, Paparazzi bounced back with a good second to Southern Spur over 1,400m, his third Kranji race in Class 4.

He was sort of unlucky in that race as he was crowded during the race and finished only three-quarter of a length behind the winner.

Paparazzi has been well prepared for this campaign.

He showed in his trial last week, when second to Master Of Malibu, that he is all set to score win No. 2 at start No. 4.

If jockey John Powell had given Paparazzi more reins, his mount could have won the trial instead of being beaten by half a length.