It was not a Gray morning, after all

As is usually the case when there's no racing on Sunday, the training track at Kranji threw up little action yesterday morning and understandably, there were no fast gallops by any of tomorrow's runners.

So it was, along came trainer Stephen Gray to rescue what would have been a dull morning.

Gray sent out the whole shebang for a bit of "exercise" and all his seven entries for Friday's meeting looked okay.

There was BEAR WITNESS.

With a win and a second from just three starts, he is one of those precocious, young phenoms who will line up in, what should be, a hotly contested Novice sprint over the 1,200m on grass.

In what looks like a parade of stars of the future, Bear Witness will be up against the likes of Made In China, Webster, Why Not and Justice Light - and that's just to name a few.

Still, it's hard to forget that Bear Witness won over this same trip on debut - and in a fast time, too. Expect him to be throwing his weight around in Race 6 on Friday night.

Also on his toes yesterday was THE DODGER. Winless for over six months, he has been racing well recently and his last start produced a third behind Lim's Signature and Smart Master. Keep an eye on him in Race 4.

Gray will have PUSAKA and PRECIOUS GEM as the bookends in Race 2 - the Class 4 stayers' event over 1,800m.

They did their bit of cantering yesterday but, with the likes of Black Swan and Co. to contend with, they could have their work cut out for them.

DESTINY KNIGHT, who has won two of his last five races was also limbering on the track. He and stablemate ORION - who also did slow work - will see action in Race 5.

Finally, there was Gray's three-year-old LIM'S MASTER. Also out for a morning stretch, he'll be having a tilt at the Restricted Maiden event in Race 3.