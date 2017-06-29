It was not a Gray morning, after all
As is usually the case when there's no racing on Sunday, the training track at Kranji threw up little action yesterday morning and understandably, there were no fast gallops by any of tomorrow's runners.
So it was, along came trainer Stephen Gray to rescue what would have been a dull morning.
Gray sent out the whole shebang for a bit of "exercise" and all his seven entries for Friday's meeting looked okay.
There was BEAR WITNESS.
With a win and a second from just three starts, he is one of those precocious, young phenoms who will line up in, what should be, a hotly contested Novice sprint over the 1,200m on grass.
In what looks like a parade of stars of the future, Bear Witness will be up against the likes of Made In China, Webster, Why Not and Justice Light - and that's just to name a few.
Still, it's hard to forget that Bear Witness won over this same trip on debut - and in a fast time, too. Expect him to be throwing his weight around in Race 6 on Friday night.
Also on his toes yesterday was THE DODGER. Winless for over six months, he has been racing well recently and his last start produced a third behind Lim's Signature and Smart Master. Keep an eye on him in Race 4.
Gray will have PUSAKA and PRECIOUS GEM as the bookends in Race 2 - the Class 4 stayers' event over 1,800m.
They did their bit of cantering yesterday but, with the likes of Black Swan and Co. to contend with, they could have their work cut out for them.
DESTINY KNIGHT, who has won two of his last five races was also limbering on the track. He and stablemate ORION - who also did slow work - will see action in Race 5.
Finally, there was Gray's three-year-old LIM'S MASTER. Also out for a morning stretch, he'll be having a tilt at the Restricted Maiden event in Race 3.
Poon to test his skills here
The Singapore Turf Club has granted a two-week visiting jockey's licence to Hong Kong apprentice jockey Matthew Poon Ming Fai. The licence will take effect from the moment the work permit is approved.
Currently licensed by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Poon, 23, spent one year of his apprenticeship riding during the 2015/2016 season in South Australia where he was licensed by the Thoroughbred Racing South Australia (TRSA).
In that season, Poon booted home 44 winners, including seven in the metropolitan area, to finish in 13th position on the South Australian metropolitan jockey's premiership.
He was subsequently awarded the 2016 Dux of the TRSA Apprentice Academy, with one of the rewards being a short riding stint at Kranji to gain further riding experience, as has been the agreement between TRSA and the Singapore Turf Club in the last few years.
Poon is the eighth apprentice jockey after Amy Herrmann, Libby Hopwood, Jordan Frew, Krystal Bishop, Jamie Kah, Jake Toeroek and Sigrid Carr to benefit from that deal.
He recently returned to Hong Kong where he has already notched 15 winners from 81 rides to bring his total career tally past the 120 winner mark. He still sits in fourth spot on 29 winners on the current Adelaide log.
Poon will be indentured to Kranji trainer Shane Baertschiger during his Singapore stay and goes to scale at 48kg.
The Singapore Turf Club has also granted a three-month apprentice jockey's licence to Chin Chee Seng, effective from July 1 to Sept 30.
Previously indentured to trainer Bruce Marsh, Chin, 31, has ridden all-up seven winners from 233 rides in Singapore. Chin is now indentured to trainer Daniel Meagher and goes to scale at 51kg.