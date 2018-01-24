It’s a Duric double at the trials

On a quiet Monday morning with just three trials sandwiched between two hectic days of racing, it was trainer James Peters and jockey Vlad Duric who went through them in double quick time.

The pair won two of the three with both "winners" deserving a place in that list of horses to follow.

Biraz won the second trial in fighting fashion. In last position after they jumped, Duric kept him wide all the way and, when they turned at the top of the home stretch, he could still see the back of all his rivals.

POWER HOME

However, it was at the 200m that he began to power home.

With Heracross leading and Showar with Super Tycoon looking good, Biraz fashioned a run.

Like a sniper, he picked them off with every stride before getting up close to the line to beat them all.

Indeed, a print had to be called and it showed Biraz getting home by a nostril from Heracross with Super Tycoon, third.

In the next trial, Duric had Buenos Aires in a handy spot as Sebastian Bach and Sattar made the early running. Refresh, Speedy Phoenix and Gold Mosa were also up there.

Into the final stretch and there was a frantic fight up front.

Sebastian Bach (S Noh) and Sattar (S Shafrizal) were going hell for leather until Buenos Aires decided to join in the fray.

That made it interesting and, over the concluding stages, Duric threaded a needle through the two leaders before getting home with half a length to spare.

Sebastian Bach stayed on for second, a shorthead in front of Sattar.

Buenos Aires has been knocking on the door with a second, a third and a fourth from his four starts. His winning turn could come sooner rather than later.

Biraz, from the Al-Arabiya stable of horses, has also been lightly raced and bears watching in his next couple of runs.