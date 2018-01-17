It's one from one for Peters and Zawari

Sons of champion New Zealand stallion Darci Brahma did their dad proud on Sunday when they took the top two spots in the $80,000 Class 3 Division 2 race over 1,400m.

Brahma Circus, ridden by R Zawari, dug down deep inside the last 250m to stave off challenges left right and centre to eventually prevail by a head from the other son of Darci Brahma, Darci Charmer (Olivier Placais).

Placed third in that thrilling race was Fortune Six (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) who finished another head away on the inside.

By coincidence, both Brahma Circus and Darci Charmer have had a fairly identical career path - 38 runs under the belt, both on seven wins and more or less the same amount of prizemoney around the $450,000 mark.

Their last starts were also both on Nov 24, but in two different races. Brahma Circus was beaten in sixth place by Ares in a 1,400m race while Darci Charmer ran ninth to Mighty Conqueror.

Not surprising, winning trainer James Peters was delighted the photo had gone his way. Brahma Circus was his only runner of the day.

"It was worth getting off the sofa. When I went through the race, there was not much speed and I told Zawari to use his gate (2) to get in a good spot," said the British handler.

"He looked the winner at the top of the straight but I was a bit worried about him running 1,400m first-up. He did get tired, but all his career, he has always given 110 per cent."

Zawari was beaming after he jumped off, not only because he was in the same situation as Peters, Brahma Circus was his only assignment on the day, but also because he was not at all confident he had won.

So, to see his No. 2 semaphored tickled him pink as it also meant he could tie with Friday hat-trick hero Troy See on three wins apiece on the ladder.

"James told me to sit second or third and things worked out that way. He was pulling a bit, and that's why I let him roll to the outside before the home turn," said the Kelantan-born rider.

"I did not want to get stuck behind horses. The home straight felt very long as I had Olivier and Harry attacking on either side, but luckily, he held on."