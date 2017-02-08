It's a perfect race for Moreira and Flying Force

RACE 1 (1,650M)

It has been a long fall through the ratings for 3 DANEWIN EXPRESS, who has gone winless in 34 Hong Kong starts. This is his first run at Happy Valley and has dropped into Class 5. Umberto Rispoli is a good change and he has an ideal draw.

9 BLISS CARTEL has been a model of consistency and a win looks near. Wide gate is a concern.

7 GOLDEN PARTNERS can sometimes blow the start quite badly, and that's something he can't afford to do from the inside draw but, if he jumps reasonably, he will be in the mix.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 MR KOOL disappointed in his first run on the Sha Tin AWT but he now gets down to Class 5 and returns to Happy Valley, where he has a superior record. Returning to 1,200m looks a plus too, and the switch to Joao Moreira is monumental.

2 SHINING CHAMPION is another class dropper. He ran twice in Class 5 for a win and a third. He's suited back to 1,200m and should be around the mark.

11 GREAT SPEED has become frustrating to follow, hitting the board in 12 of his 33 starts without winning. He must be included in exotics.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 GRADE ONE caught the eye on debut, just going down on the dirt to Bond Elegance. That effort was enough to suggest that he will break through and with Zac Purton on is a good sign. Expect him to prove hard to beat.

11 RAY OF GOLD has had many problems over the years but he is an honest horse. He's never won in Class 4 but his last run was good and Silvestre de Sousa is a positive rider change, especially from a good draw.

9 G-ONE LOVER has not run since June due to injury but was starting to find form towards the end of last season. He goes into this without a trial but he has looked good in the mornings and he can run a bold race fresh.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 COUR VALANT hasn't won since April 2014. This season alone, though, he's finished second in three of his six starts and he's never finished far from the winner. A win is coming soon, but he needs to be unleashed at the right time.

1 CIRCUIT KING needs things to go his way out in front if he is to score. Last time out, he also drew wide and was able to cross and lead, but couldn't match Breeders' Star late. It could be a similar here.

3 POWERMAX finally broke through last time out. He looks to have more upside, if ridden slightly quieter, which he should be able to do from a kind draw. With cheek pieces on, expect him to be around the mark.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

1 PREMIUM CHAMPION has been out of form, including a 21-length defeat last time out. However, he drops into Class 4, steps up to the 2,200m again, the blinkers have been reapplied and he gets the services of Moreira. Should be hard to beat.

10 AGIAAL is a nine-year-old and is nearing the end of his HK career, but he looks to still have one win left in him. He drops back so the wide gate isn't an issue. It will be more about Keith Yeung timing his run.

3 SUPER FORM won at big odds at Happy Valley to start his season, and has mixed his form since - he's been good at three subsequent Happy Valley runs, but disappointing in three Sha Tin efforts. The return to the city track is a plus and he should see out this trip.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 FLYING FORCE rarely runs a bad race and has been consistent. He looks right on the cusp of a win and, with Moreira and a good gate, this looks the perfect race to break through.

10 TRAVEL SUCCESSOR was poor last time out over the Sha Tin 1,400m after running a half-length second behind Happy Bao Bei over this course and distance in January. The switch to Douglas Whyte is positive and he should get a good run here from gate 3.

3 LANG TAI SING has only placed at Happy Valley once from eight starts at the city course, but he should be able to do some damage again from a good gate.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

11 WORLD RECORD has been a revelation this season, placing at his last five starts, including two impressive victories. He now tackles Class 3 and Happy Valley for the first time, but the 1,650m should suit him and he can continue his progression off a light weight.

8 VICTORY MACHINE ran a good race first time out in HK but has been disappointing in three subsequent efforts. He gets Moreira aboard from the inside gate, but would require some of the Brazilian's magic if he is to get home.

3 BULLISH SMART has been running well recently without breaking through. His last win came off a similar mark, and while he is not one who will win a race stylishly, he has the capacity to grind his rivals here.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 PEACE N PROSPERITY has just run twice this season, finishing seventh fresh before closing off nicely for fourth last time out. He's capable of winning off this rating. His progression has been perfect and he's worked well in the mornings, so from barrier 3, he will be hard to beat.

3 LAMAROSA can't cop a break with his gates and has again drawn wide. He is a quirky horse but clearly talented and would probably be on top if not for the awkward barrier.

8 VICTORY MARVEL has been running well without winning since getting to the middle of Class 3. From gate 6, he may prove hard to run down.