It's Silver Win Fortune

Silver Win Fortune staves off the fast-finishing Sorbeta (No. 8) by a short head in Race 2 at Kranji yesterday. TNP PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Apprentice Amirul gets credit for his ride on the Meagher-trained English-bred

Mar 19, 2018 12:00 am

English-bred gelding Silver Win Fortune showed the benefit of a drop in easier class to get off the mark at his sixth start at Kranji yesterday.

The Daniel Meagher-trained chestnut did compete with the likes of Gran Torino, Crazy Dreams and Trigamy at his previous runs. Although the five-year-old did not quite measure up, he was not beaten that far.

Lining up in the $20,000 Open Maiden over the Polytrack 1,200m, Silver Win Fortune proved a lot more competitive.

Although trapped three wide early, the $39 chance was able to slot in onto the rails midrace in the small nine-horse field, before taking the shortest route home when the tiring leader Able Pins (Matthew Kellady) rolled off the fence.

The well-backed Sorbeta (John Powell) came with a withering run late, but Silver Win Fortune hung in there to hold off the late challenger by a short head.

The winning time was 1min 14.25sec.

With Meagher on leave for family reasons, stable supervisor Danny Beasley was on hand to give the low-down on their 11th winner for the season, with the first bouquet handed to the one sitting atop.

"It was a very good ride from Amirul Ismadi. Dan and I have been watching him and we feel he has really improved as a rider since coming back from Tasmania," said the former jockey.

"This horse ran with horses that are a lot handier than these before. There was not much depth to today's race, and he ran very well."

Amirul said he was having a giggle as Silver Win Fortune came sneaking up around the home turn, but the gap took a while to eventuate.

"It was not an easy ride as the horse was laying out, the leader was tiring and, for a while, I wasn't sure if the gap would come up or not," said the son of jockey-turned-trainer Ismadi Ismail.

"But, once he got the gap, he went through it. I thought JP (John Powell) actually beat us on the outside, but I was glad the photo went our way."

