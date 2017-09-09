It's time to receive Gold Reward

Gold Reward (No. 3) finishng second to outsider Eclair Shadow last start.

GOLD REWARD has been very consistent without winning but that could all change in Race 3 at Kranji tomorrow.

Since he made his debut in early February, the Cliff Brown-trained American-bred has had five starts for three seconds and two thirds, underlining his consistency.

A four-and-a-quarter-month spell also didn't do the trick for the bay gelding, resuming on July 21 as the even-money favourite but could only finish a four-length third to newcomer Marvel Hero.

That was in a 1,400m turf race in Restricted Maiden class.

Punters gave Gold Reward another chance three weeks later in a Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,600m, making him the $11 favourite, and their faith was nearly rewarded.

Alas, the Desmond Koh-trained $65 outsider was in a rare galloping mood and stood in his way.

Jockey Michael Rodd extracted every ounce of energy from Gold Reward but Eclair Shadow, who had been unplaced in his four previous starts, kept finding under jockey Benny Woodworth's vigorous riding and lasted to the line.

The margin was half a length.

Gold Reward left the third horse, Three Lions, trailing by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Tomorrow, Gold Reward is in what seems like another weak race, so, unless another Eclair Shadow bounces up, the jinx should be broken.

Extra gears are known to have spurred many horses to victories, so trainer Brown is trying his luck with the blinkers on Gold Reward.

Hopefully, this will perk the horse up for his deserving win for Gold Stable, a long-time supporter of racing.