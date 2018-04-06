It's worth joining Breakfast Club in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(2) GODDESS AURELIA is well drawn and looked an improved sort last start. She must be respected in this line-up.

(1) BERRY CRUSH returns to the Polytrack, so might run an improved race.

(4) RENDEZVOUS made a promising local debut and could go one better this time.

(3) EESHARA has a place chance.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) FOOLS GARDEN was not disgraced on her local debut and could prefer this longer trip. She can go close to winning.

(9) AIR BELLE is capable of winning, if showing her best form.

(13) OURFAIR LADY has had only the two starts and she improved in her last start.

(2) ABBELEIGH has shown improved form recently but is badly drawn.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

(3) AMERICAN SNIPER makes his debut for in-form trainer Gavin Smith and could win a race like this.

(7) MULTI GOLD showed good improvement second time out and has a winning chance.

(2) PONDICHERRI needs to find a few lengths to win but could finish in the money.

(4) BIG JAY'S is likely to contest the finish in this weak field.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN'S VISTA ran on March 30 and that run needs to be looked at.

(2) BRIGHT BRONTE can also be considered.

(6) QUID RIDES is capable of much better than his last run.

(10) SIYAKWAMUKELA tries further and could improve.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) ALTITUDE has been in good form of late and must have a reasonable winning chance.

(4) SAINT-LAZARE can win a race like this.

(9) COSMO RUSE is another that can improve.

(10) JUST LUCKY improved last time out and must be given consideration over this track and trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BREAKFAST CLUB will prefer this distance and must have a winning chance.

(4) TREES OF GREEN is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

(5) ALL THE BIDS will attempt to make all the running.

(6) KING DJANGO won well last start and could follow up.

(10) TUBULAR BELL could go close.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) MERITOCRACY returns from a break but can win a race like this.

(2) BUTTERFLYSPIRIT is in fine form but is badly drawn. She is not out of it.

(5) SILVA KEY is not out ofit, if showing her best side.

(7) EDITH'S ROSE will represent the in-form Gavin Smith yard and could improve.

(10) ACROSS THE LAKE ran nicely last time out.