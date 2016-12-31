Jockey Corey Brown ends Singapore stint

After three-and-a-half years at Kranji, Australian jockey Corey Brown has decided to call time on his Singapore riding stint.

Recently renewed for another year, from Jan 1 to Dec 31, Brown has advised the Singapore Turf Club that he would not be returning for the 2017 season, citing family reasons for the decision.

He is back in Sydney.

Last month, Brown was suspended for two months and fined $2,000 over two matters.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of negligence in that he, after being confirmed to ride at the Singapore meeting on Oct 9, did negligently take medication.

This resulted in the club’s medical officer ruling him unfit to ride at that meeting. He was fined $2,000.

He was suspended for two months for a charge of failing to give a urine sample when required that day.

When considering penalty, the stewards took into account the charge, his guilty plea and that during the afternoon, he became aware of a family emergency that required him to fly back to Australia urgently.

Brown, whose suspension runs until Jan 27, established himself as one of the leading riders at Kranji since he began his tenure in April 2013, always finishing in the Top 5.

The Melbourne Cup-winning jockey won over 250 races at Kranji, including 17 features.