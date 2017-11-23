Jockey suspensions

Jockey Manoel Nunes, who looked to be making a late bid for the 2017 "Champion Jockey" title, had his surge to the top of the table halted.

Trailing Vlad Duric by just five winners, he will miss this weekend's races through suspension.

The reigning champion copped a two-day ban for his ride on Elite Diamond in Race 3 at Kranji on Nov 3.

The Brazilian hoop was found guilty of careless riding in that, near the 300m mark, he allowed his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear of other runners.

This resulted in Swift, the mount of Olivier Placais, having to be checked.

Nunes trails Duric 74 to 79 in the premiership.

He will be available for the final two days of racing on Dec 1 and Dec 3.

Also on the carpet was Mauritian rider Nooresh Juglall.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding on Heracles in Race 4 at Kranji on Nov 12.

Juglall had, near the 400m, allowed his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear of other runners in the field.

It resulted in Galileo's Approach - ridden by Matt Kellady - having to be checked.

For that, he was slapped with a two raceday suspension which, effectively means his season is over.

Juglall is currently serving a two raceday ban for his ride on Captain Jamie on Sept 17 and will miss this weekend's races.

His latest suspension takes effect from Nov 27 and runs through Dec 3 (both dates inclusive).