Jo's Bond looks ready to run a big race

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(13) LIBERTY PRINT was not far off in a trial with some top division runners. She switches to turf and could show more.

(16) BEQUIA made a fair debut and confirmed the potential she showed in a trial. She should have every chance.

(1) HOLY FLAME has some fair form over a bit further. She could sprint well after rest.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(15) TWO STROKE ran a good race in second in just his second start. He is improving nicely.

(1) FIRE SONG could capitalise from a better draw back on turf.

(11) DON PIERRO was not far behind Two Stroke and could improve despite bad draw.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(14) LAAT LAMMETJIE is progressing and showed she has stamina when second over this trip last time. Can go one better.

(1) ADORNED BY BEAUTY is knocking at the door and has run well at Greyville and Scottsville. She can get it right.

(4) PRESS MY BUTTON gave signs previously and could show up strongly.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) Q THE MUSIC was not disgraced at Greyville. He is back at his best track and looks a strong runner in this contest.

(7) EDGE OF THE SUN caught the eye in a trial, and is back over his best trip.

(3) CAPTAIN'S CHARM has been speedy over further and with blinkers, could be dangerous.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) BILLY SILVER tried the turf and was not disgraced in a powerful race. He is unbeaten here and should run well.

(1) PERCIVAL should hold his last start form well. He has a 4kg claim to boot.

(4) FILIPPO is knocking hard at the door.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) JO'S BOND won this race last year and has other powerful wins over this trip. She is joint-best weighted and should run a big race again.

(4) SOMMERLIED lost form in the West Cape but is back home and could bounce back.

(9) STATUTE is also unbeaten here but runs over the minimum trip today.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(4) COYS and (2) PURE LOGIC. The latter is enjoying good form and could confirm the beating of Coys on better weight terms. The former is not switching from poly which could stand him in good stead and his last run must be forgiven- he is better at this venue.

(7) BALLYMAINE goes for four in a row and, while he is progressive, he is returning from a break.