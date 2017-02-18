Juglall bounces back

Jockey Nooresh Juglall quickly bounced back from his recent race-fall injury with a win in his very first ride, SOUTHERN GLORY, at Kranji last night.

The Mauritian rider took a heavy tumble from Rusty Brown in the penultimate race on Feb 7 after his mount appeared to clip heels at the 700m mark. At first, there were fears he might be out of action for a while when he was found to have hurt his tongue and cheeks at the hospital and had to receive treatment.

But Juglall was discharged on the same night and was cleared of any serious injury. A doctor's review of his condition a few days later gave him the green light to return to race-riding yesterday, meaning he missed only last week's double meeting.