Juglall suspended two race days

Jockey Nooresh Juglall has been suspended for two Singapore race days over his handling of Storm Trooper in Race 7 on May 14.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that, near the 1,100m mark, he allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Magnum (A Munro), thereby crowding that gelding in onto Best Tothelign (App CC Wong), who in turn crowded Nova Strike (M Nunes). This resulted in Nova Strike and Best Tothelign having to be checked.

His sentence will be from today to this Sunday and he was advised of his right of appeal.