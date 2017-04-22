Racing

Julius Caesar out to make amends

Julius Caesar finishing second to My Horse on April 2. TNP FILE PHOTO

Singapore Sunday preview

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Apr 22, 2017 06:00 am

In his first start three weeks ago, he already made people sit up.

If not for a tardy beginning, JULIUS CAESAR could have opened winning accounts in that Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

He started as the $13 favourite, indicating the level of confidence on the horse.

Ridden by jockey Vlad Duric, the James Peters-trained three-year-old made up ground gradually to beat all but My Horse, going down by a mere neck.

A half-brother to former useful sprinter Peace No War, Julius Caesar has made tremendous improvement and looks the one to beat in tomorrow's relatively weak Maiden event in Race 2.

 

