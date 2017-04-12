Jupiter Gold can make it a 'Classic' five-in-a-row

What a cracker of a race it is turning out to be. Truly deserving of the word "Classic". Yes, it's the second leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over the 1,400m - and with so little separating them in fitness, form and the fire of youth.

On a busy morning yesterday, JUPITER GOLD fired the first salvo in that pre-race show of strength when he turned in a brilliant workout, running the 600m in 36.7sec after a spot of cantering to "loosen up".

He had regular jockey Alan Munro on the reins.

Aside from his two wins early in his career, one of which was on debut when he was riden by K Fujii, the Englishman Munro has been in the saddle of this Hideyuki Takaoka-trained racer.

Jupiter Gold trots into Friday's big race on the back of a four-bagger and right now there's nothing to suggest he won't extend that brilliant run to five.

Looking at it any which way, Jupiter Gold's last three victories were wins to savour.

On New Year's Day, he scorched the field coming from near last to win by two lengths over the 1,400m.

He gave them another spanking in his next start on Jan 29.

Like in that New Year show, he came from a long way back to run his rivals ragged, winning by two-and-a-half lengths in that race run over the mile.

Then in his last start six weeks ago, he stamped his class on some high-end gallopers when winning with that same blistering run to the line.

By virtue of his high ratings of 91, Jupiter Gold wil lead the young guns out on the track on Friday.

In the form he is in, don't go taking bets on him NOT leading them home in the big 3YO race.

Then on Sunday, keep an eye on two of Stephen Gray's runners - CITY OF KIRKWALL and OCEAN DE LAGO.

While strictly on their last few runs you wouldn't touch them with a 10-foot pole, it must be said they did turn in good workouts yesterday.

City Of Kirkwall ran the 600m in 40.3sec while Ocean De Lago had Vlad Duric in the saddle when clocking 39.8sec for the same trip.

Include them in your calculations when planning those exotic bets. They could sweeten the pot.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

SG2 - 1,400M: Jupiter Gold * (A Munro) canter/36.7. Skywalk * (D Beasley) 40.7. Could Be Pearls * (M Rodd) 37.4. Macarthur * (M Nunes) 41.6. Mr Fatkid * 37.5. Sir Isaac (M Rodd) 37.2. Draco (Rodd) 37.3. Splinter * 39.1. Golden Thunder 40.4. Makanani (D David) 38.5.

MONDAY: Countofmontecristo * 37.7. Deimos 37.8.

OPEN 2YO - 1,000M: Auspicious Day (Nunes) 37.6. Berlinetta * (Nunes) 39.6. Charger (Rodd) 37.5. Elite Kingdom (N Juglall) 36.8. Yaya Papaya 37.7. Bringer Of War (R Shafiq) 36.6.

MONDAY: Pace work: Hun Yeang Road 36.7. and Monster Energy 36.7.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,800M: Robin Hood (Beasley) 40.4. Classified (Z Zuriman) canter/39.5. Darshini (Nunes) 39.3. Certainly * 37.4.

MONDAY: Excellency (B Vorster) 35.5. Squire Osbaldeston (V Duric) 38.7. Mighty Emperor * (Juglall) 35.5. Pusaka 38.9.

OPEN BENCHMARK 67 (1) - 1,400M: Oxbow Sun * (B Woodowrth) canter/37.8. Justice First 39.5. Mangatoetoenui (Kellady) canter/37.9. Paltrow * (G Boss) canter/37.5. Queen's Seven * (David) canter/37.4. Soon Yi * 39.5.

MONDAY: Winning Cause (Juglall) 35.5.

I've Got A Feeling * (M Kellady) 38.1. Murrayfield * (Duric) 37.2. Chalaza * 36.6. Fighting Warrior 41.7. Billy Britain (David) 40.6.

OPEN BENCHMARK 67 (2) - 1,400M: Solaris Spectrum (H Syafiq) 43.6. Mr Scorsese * (Nunes) canter/37.9. Ganador * (CK Ng) 33.2. Splice * 37.3. Sun Hoplites (CC Wong) canter/40.5. Lucky Stride (David) 37.4. Magnetise (Zuriman) canter/37.7. Thankfulness (I Saifudin) canter/40.4.

MONDAY: Politics (Vorster) 35.5. Optimus 37.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M: Scrat 36.8.

Supersonicsurprise/gallop. Elite Diamond 36.3. Faithfully 36.4. Duty First (Kellady) 38.4. Clarton Super * (I Azhar) canter/40.7. Grey Falcon 38.5. Million Round (Saifudin) 41.7. Enthuse * 36.9. Euro Zone (Syafiq) canter/39.3.

MONDAY: Autumn Rush * 38.8. Louey Veloce 36.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M: Eastern Victory (Saifudin) canter/40.5. *ongchen (Zuriman) 36.3. Alfonso (Nunes) canter/40.2. Deauville 39.3. Mr Miura 40.5. Dragon (Beasley) 42.2. Pinyin 39.2.

MONDAY: Flying Mission canter/38.6. Mai Darko * 37.4. Holy Thomas 41.1. Zac Benevolent 38.3. Spur Me On 38.6. Pinyin 43.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M: Let's Talk Now (Rodd) 37.8. Silk Route 39.8. Swinglowsweetjacky (J Powell) 38.5. Start Me Up 36.8. Alan (Y Salim) canter/37.7. Miss Waimataitai (Shafiq) canter/41.4. Satellite Power/gallop. Baymax (T See) 40.5. Joy And Happy * (Woodworth) 38.8. Great Warrior (S John) 45. Lucky Coin (WS Chan) 38.3. Ready Fortune (R Zawari) 36.5. Satellite Star/pace work. Golden Rosewood (Azhar) canter/41.2.

MONDAY: The Dodger (Duric) 41.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M: Cerdan * (Nunes) canter/37.8. Snow Dancer (Woodworth) 37.4. Silver Power (T See) 36.9. So Perfect * (Rodd) 40.1. Double Win 39.8. Barnburgh Lad (Woodworth) 40.3. Genius 37.3. Highlight 39.2. Super Velox canter/39.7.

MONDAY: Giorgio 45/42. Sky Eleven 43.1. War Story* 38.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M: On Electric Avenue (Kellady) 38.7. Hydrant canter/38.4. Happy Baby (Nunes) 37.8. Phanfone (M Zaki) 36.1. Ottawa/gallop (Duric). Happy Dayz (Zaki) 39.6. Pomp (Wong) 42.7.

MONDAY: Elite Warrior 36.4. Snip 39.4. Red Riding Wood * 34.8. I'm On Fire * (Vorster) 35.8. Jango 34.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M: Classic 37.8. Majulah36.3. Super Ace/gallop (Nunes). Country Boss (Juglall) 38.1. O'Reilly Star (Ng) 44.3. Hero In The Wind (David) 35.3. Gasparo Da Salo 35.3. Pacific Pearl 40.1.

MONDAY: Khudawand 38.1. Leon * (Toh) 38.1. Hangman * (Duric) 41.2. Happy Start (I Amirul) 41.4.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

LION CITY CUP - 1,200M (SG1) (3+YO): Nova Strike (M Nunes) 39.8. Storm Troops * (N Juglall) canter/35.3. Lim's Cruiser * (D Beasley) 38.8. Cyborg * (B Vorster) canter/35.3. Forever Young/pace work.

JBBA MOONBEAM VASE - 1800M (SG3) (3+YO): Laughing Gravy (M Rodd) barrier/35.5. Order Of The Sun (B Woodowrth) barrier/35.2. Time Odyssey * (Vorster) canter/34.3. Perfect P (Vorster) canter/36.6. Song To The Moon * (Juglall) canter/36.6. Zip A Dee Doo Dah (T See) canter/37.9. Keep Spinning * (CC Wong) canter/pace work.

OPEN BENCHMARK 97 - 1,400M: Bahana (Duric) 38.9. Twickenham (Duric) 39. Poseidon * 39.2. Eclair Choice (Nunes) 39.4. Mr Fantastic * (Vorster) canter/34.3. Blue Danube * (Juglall) canter/35.8. Golden Curl 39.3. Ode To Joy (Vorster) canter/35.3.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M: Elusive Emperor * (Vorster) 35.3. Von Krumm 40.2. Lightning Fast * canter/39.7. Parliament * (Juglall) 35.3. Anonymous * (A Munro) 37. Lim's Dashing * (Beasley) 40. Senator 37.6. Lim's Sprint 42.1.

CLASS 4 - 2,000M: Arif (Vorster) canter/35.9. City Of Kirkwall * 40.3. Justice Grace canter/37.9. Precious Gem 39.1. Special Force * 40. Good Deal (Woodworth) 41.2. El Don 38.3. Three Lions (I Saifudin) canter/36.2.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M: Ocean De Lago * (Duric) 39.8. Astrojet 39.5. Lake Huka (Munro) barrier/35.8. Secret Win (Woodowrth) 40. Sir Reginald 38.8.

Happy Saga 35.7. Darci's Boy (Vorster) barrier/35.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M: Millennium's Rule * 38.2. Brilliant One (David) 38.5. Golden Peninsula * 39.5. Oliver 42.1. Moon Charm (CC Wong) canter/41.6. Rosegold canter/42.5.

MONDAY: Mcgregor * 42/40.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M: Catch Me Great 37.7. Easter Mate (K A'Isisuhairi) 34.9. Zippy General * 35.1. Fragrance Empire (Y Salim) barrier/36.3. Elite Silencer (Rodd) 36.3. Urashima Taro (Duric) barrier/37.8. Thunder Cat/gallop. Delfyne 40.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M: Moritz Eclipse * canter/44.5. Southern Dragon/gallop * (Vorster) . Flash One (T See) 42.6. Country Quack * (Beasley) 36.9. Proud Pinoy (David) 38.9.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,400M: Zac Ace/gallop * (Juglall). High Council 40.5. Zeus Warrior 36.8. Morales * 39.3. Silkino (Wong) canter/41.4. Nova Spirit (David) 38.5. Mount (David) 38.6. Alaranch (Chan) 36.7. Cool Cat 40.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M: Xiong Fong/gallop. Super Tycoon * (Juglall) canter/35.3. Commando Eclipse * 36.9. Tail Spin 41.6. Optimum Star * (Munro) 35.9. Elite Gold 37.3. Houseboat Harry (Beasley) 38.3. Hyde Park (Duric) 37.8.