Justice Light continues to shine bright

Justice Light (inside), staving off Moritz Eclipse (No. 2) in a thrilling Race 8 at Kranji on Aug 28. FILE PHOTO.

If Justice Light continues to do what he has been doing on the track, Lucky Stable - for so long, staunch supporters of Singapore racing could have a regular moneyspinner on their hands.

Slotted in for his 10th Kranji start in Race 10 on Sunday, Justice Light earned a star for his performance on the training track yesterday morning.

Taken out by Zawari Razali and in the company of Elite Rocket, Justice Light travelled better than his stablemate to clock 36.7sec for the 600m.

Ridzuan Shafiq was astride Elite Rocket, who is down to contest Race 2 also on Sunday.

FLEXING HIS MUSCLES

A four-year-old by Darci Brahma, Justice Light needed just two unplaced runs before he began flexing his muscles.

After a string of three second-placed finishes - which must have been frustrating for his connections - the New Zealand-bred finally had his day in the sun. Lining up with 10 others in an Open Maiden (WFA) sprint in June, he won as he liked, coasting home by a length and a half - much to the delight of trainer Mark Walker, his owners and his legion of fans who backed him down to sure-win numbers of $10.

It was to be the start of a beautiful friendship between horse and the racing public.

He was back at the races a month later and true to form, he ran his rivals ragged. With Vlad Duric up in the irons, the winning margin was two and a half lengths.

Again, he was backed down to unbettable odds and paid $8 for the win.

"Rewarded" with five more rating points and pumped up to 61, Justice Light went for his hat-trick, taking on a Class 4 field over the 1,200m on grass.

It was easy-peasy. Once more he made every post a winning one. And while the margin was down to just three parts of a length, the victory was still accomplished with plenty of authority. That time, he returned $9.

Walker has found a nice race for his youngster. It's a winnable sort of event - helped in part by the fact that Justice Light has drawn a favourable gate (2).

Keep an eye also on Cliff Brown's Sir Isaac in Race 8. He had Michael Rodd in the saddle for his piece of work which included a stint in the trotting ring before taking to Track 6 where he clocked 39.1sec for the 600m.

A come-from-behind winner in mid-August over the 1,100m on the Polytrack, he will have to weave his magic over the shorter 1,000m on Sunday.

It could be a tough ask but his form does suggest he will be right in the mix at the business end of things.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Born A Fighter pace work/40.9.Jacks Secret * (V Duric) 39.3. Lim's Signature * (N Hanafi) 39.3. Mettlesome 38.8. Raptor (T Krisna) slow work. Golden Mile * canter/37.4. Yourstokeep/slow work.

RACE 2: Flash * (Nunes) 36.5. Foresto (M Rodd) canter/37.1. Mighty Phoenix * 37.6. Elite Rocket (R Shafiq) 36.7. White Truffle 41.9.

RACE 3: Athena * (Rodd) 37.6. Kings Ryker (A'Isisuhairi) 38.5. Tun O'Reilly * (Powell) 37.6. Turf Champion * (Nunes) 35.8. Rafale 37.9. Parker canter/41.3.

RACE 4: Qingdao * (Duric) 37.6. The Odds * (Rodd) 37.8. Roughead canter/37.2.

RACE 5: Soldado * (Kellady) 44.6. Smart Bringer Of War H (Shafiq) 35.3. Auspicious Ace * (Zawari) 35.3. Hiko Yunikon * (WS Chan) 38.4.

RACE 6: Grand Canyon * (Placais) Elite Gold * (David) 35.8. Silent Prince (Powell) 45.3. Bangkok Boy canter/37.2.

RACE 7: Clutha Lad (Syed) 35.8. Pacific Pearl * (Placais) 36.5. Red Rackham canter/37.9. Spirit Seven/slow work. Carnelian * (David) 36.6. Kashan * (Hanafi) 37.6.

RACE 8: Red Dawn (Powell) 37.9. Sir Isaac * (Rodd) 39.1. Skywalk * (Nunes) 37.2. Champagne Rein (Syed) 35.8. Lim's Knight * (Grylls) 37.8. Pure Justice * (Grylls) 36.1.

RACE 9: Bao Shan Magic * (Zawari) 35.6. Dee Dee D'or (Boss) 35.5. Dinghu Mountain (Powell) 44.8. Mr Scorsese 40.8. O'Reilly's Dancer (Kellady) 37.7. Ancient Warrior * (Shafiq) 35.6. Gold Crown * 37.6.

RACE 10: Justice Light * (Zawari) 36.7. Ivanhoe (CK Ng) 35.8. Big Man * (Kellady) 37.6. Ahmar * (Ng) 35.8. Justice First * (Boss) 35.5.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

RACE 7: Halo Bright * (N Juglall) fast in the straight.