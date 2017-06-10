Justice Light due for success

Magic City beating Justice Light (No. 1) at his last start.

With three seconds to his name in his last three starts, JUSTICE LIGHT should do justice to his legion of supporters tomorrow by taking Race 4.

After all, the Mark Walker-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred is up against only a relatively weak Open Maiden field and his good and consistent form should see him through.

The best indication of his chances tomorrow comes from the fact that his last-start conqueror, Magic City, has gone on to run another terrific race.

That came only last Sunday, when Magic City was gallant in defeat after a ding-dong battle with Chopin's Fantaisie, who made it two from two.

The well-bred Chopin's Fantaisie, a full-brother to former Hong Kong champion Ambitious Dragon, has been labelled as a star in the making.

Last start on May 19, Justice Light was heavily backed to $10 favourtism and just failed to catch Magic City by three parts of a length in a Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on turf. The winner clocked a respectable 1min 10.47sec.

Justice Light started from gate 12 that day but will jump from barrier 3 tomorrow.

Besides, the Lucky Stable-owned bay/brown gelding now gets a 0.5kg reprieve.

His two other conquerors, Copacabana and Shoot Up High, also clocked 1min 10-plus for the 1,200m on turf. When second to Copacabana, Justice Light was a mere nose behind.

There is no doubt Justice Light is improving with every run and tomorrow could be the day the honest and consistent horse reaps his rewards.