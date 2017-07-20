Justice Light shows vast improvement

Last-start impressive winner JUSTICE LIGHT has trained on further and is poised to make it back-to-back next time out.

The Mark Walker-trained three-year-old showed his winning intention with a very good trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by apprentice CK Ng, the bay/brown New Zealand-bred hunted the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Cadet from the "off".

Round the bend, he was just about half a length on the inside of the leader, with Siamese Cat next on the outside. The rest of the field struggled to keep up.

Cadet led into the straight but was soon joined by Justice who was kept on a very tight grip by his rider.

From the 200m mark, Justice Light started to roll ahead, although his rider would have wanted to hang on a bit more.

You would imagine how far he could have won by had his rider released the brakes.

Justice Light looked all fired up, indeed, and should be hard to beat in his present state.

The horse did not start his career promisingly, finishing fifth and sixth at his first two starts.

But the two runs certainly shaved the rough edges off the gelding and he went on to garner three successive seconds.

Lady Luck then smiled on the horse at his subsequent start on June 11 and what a performance he gave.

Ridden by leading jockey Vlad Duric, Justice Light tracked the speed for the first half of the race and then cruised to the front in the Open Maiden event over 1,200m.

It was then plain sailing as he sauntered to the post to beat Happy Baby by one-and-a-half lengths in a fairly good time of 1min 10.25sec.

Now that he has shown great improvement, Justice Light is a "must-follow" in his next assignment.