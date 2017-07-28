Justice Light will shine brightly

Justice Light is in tip-top form and should be hard to beat tonight.

Last-start winner JUSTICE LIGHT has made tremendous improvement and should prevail in tonight's Race 7, the Kranji Stakes D event over 1,200m.

Last week, the Mark Walker-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred signalled his strong intention to make it back-to-back with the most eye-catching trial win.

The bay/brown gelding was raring to go but was forcibly restrained by apprentice CK Ng and yet he went on to win by one-and-a-quarter lengths in a smart time of 1min 00.15sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Had he been let loose, Justice Light would have streaked home by a much wider margin and his time would have dipped below one minute.

On his last start on June 11, he broke a sequence of three seconds to win with consummate ease over tonight's 1,200m trip in 1min 10.25sec.

Clearly, the horse is in terrific form and should prove hard to beat, so make him your top bet tonight.