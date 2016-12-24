Justice World can surprise

Tomorrow's RM350,000 (S$113,000) Yang Di Pertua Negeri Gold Cup in Penang looks an interesting race.

The Group 1 2,000m feature is filled with many chances.

On proven stamina, En Lauder and Mr Armstrong are the only ones to have won over the staying trip.

But both horses are not in the best of form of late and their plights are further compounded by the top impost of 59kg for being the highest-rated contenders. Whatever it is, the pair cannot be ruled out entirely.

Of the others, quite a number of them have sporting chances with their fine recent form and this has thrown the race open.

Strongest among them are hat-trick hero Real Mean, Astro Fame, who also has a three-in-a-row if you discard his last-start fifth, and back-to-back winners, La Familia and Messi.

But former Kranji winner JUSTICE WORLD is The New Paper's pick and he will have good value.

Just two starts back, the horse ran second in the Group 1 Coronation Cup over 1,600m at Ipoh.

In August, he finished sixth but only 1.6 lengths behind En Lauder in the Group 1 Piala Emas Sultan Selangor over tomorrow's 2,000m trip.

One good pointer is jockey Jackson Low jumping off En Lauder to ride Justice World.