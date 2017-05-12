Katagas ready for comeback

There is every indication that KATAGAS is ready to resume racing, judging by his trial displays.

Rested after his last run in July last year, the Laurie Laxon-trained six-year-old grey has gradually been increasing his work for his return to racing and is getting fitter by the day.

Put in for his first trial on May 2, he ran a pleasing narrow second to handy galloper Hip Hip Hooray.

Yesterday morning, the three-time winner again caught the eye with another superb performance, indicating that he is making rapid progress.

Tracking Star King from the start, Katagas shot to the front shortly after straightening and began to pull further and further away.

At the post, he was three-and-and-a-half lengths clear of Major Advancement, who was not out to break any records but came home well under his own steam.

Katagas, now six years old, has had 14 starts for three wins, two seconds and two thirds.

The grey Katagas bolting home in the third of five trials at Kranji yesterday. PHOTO: STC

His victories were all on the Polytrack, twice over 1,200m and once over 1,100m.

His last success was in a Class 4 race on April 22 last year.

Judging by his two trials, Katagas can be closely monitored when he resumes racing.

Also worth noting is Major Advancement. The David Kok-trained three-year-old, who has had a win and a third from only two starts, finished first in his trial on May 2.

He is fit and ready, too.