Katie Dubois can lead them home in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,200M)

The Grant Paddock yard is firing on all cylinders so it could be the day for (1) IN YOUR FACE to get out of the maiden ranks. This Rebel King three-year-old has usually found one or two too good for him but is well drawn so he can score in a weak field.

(2) SCRIBO is unreliable but, on a good day, he should be in with a shout. His third-placed finish behind Blue Castle was commendable.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Trainer Gavin Smith has had a tough time with his two-year-olds but (1) DICKENSIAN should prove hard to oppose in this Maiden Plate. The Great Britain gelding has been close up in both his starts to date and should be smarter this time.

Trainer Alan Greeff is always on to watch in races like this and he sends out the newcomer (3) KIMBERLEY STAR and the once raced (8) PINA.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) STOKVEL clearly needed his local debut and should strip fitter and smarter this time so is in with a shot of winning.

(2) TROTSKA is holding his form well and could be suited to this course and distance.

(3) VARZEN could break a frustrating lean spell for the Justin Snaith yard and deserves respect.

(5) HIGH DEFINITION is clearly better than her last run would suggest.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) KATIE DUBOIS is holding her form well and should win this. This filly was only run out of it very late last time.

(2) RELAXED WANDERER could improve on some modest form to earn a cheque.

(4) OPIUM is clearly better than her last run and can be watched.

(5) EQUESTRIS makes her debut for the Grant Paddock yard and is sure to have her supporters.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) FORTISSIMUS has proven to be very disappointing recently but remains best weighted by some margin so deserves the utmost respect.

(2) CHIT CHAT is doing well in her new yard and could be good enough to fight out the finish of this race.

(3) ANOTHER NIGHT is clearly better than her last run would suggest.

(4) FANTASY QUEST was a well beaten third last time out.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) GIMME THE STARS has won his last three starts and has to be respected but this is a stronger field.

(2) GREEN LANTERN has been a bit disappointing of late but is not completely out of it.

(4) JABU in very good form and has won his last two starts. He should go close to winning this race.

(5) RINJANI won his latest start and certainly that gives him a chance of winning and he is well drawn.