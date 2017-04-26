Keep the faith with Bringer Of War
Trainer Walker's filly ready to recoup losses
You would have been off your seat and yelling yourself hoarse when BRINGER OF WAR was challenged by Charger in that sprint for two-year-olds earlier this month.
And why not? Like so many others in the grandstand, your money would have been on that $8 favourite who looked a picture on course that day.
Well, Bringer Of War was eventually collared and beaten in that race. A length was the margin.
However, don't be too hasty in jumping off the filly.
She deserves another chance and, on the strength of her workout yesterday morning, she could run them off their feet in Sunday's Singapore Silver Horseshoe sprint over the 1,000m.
Bringer Of War caught the eye on the training track when clocking a no-nonense 35.6sec for the 600m.
She had jockey Ridzuan Shafiq in the saddle.
Roll back to that race some 12 days ago...Bringer Of War was backed down like she could not lose and for one so young she certainly showed us she knew what racing was all about.
Jumping from her spot nearest the paint, she was quickly into her stride and, by the time the field had covered 200m, she was in total control.
Never once relinquishing her spot by the rails, she had a comfortable lead when they straightened and, even when Charger threw out a challenge, it looked like Bringer Of War would snuff it out.
It was not to be. On the day, Charger was all-conquering and the gallant filly had to play bridesmaid.
It could all go her way on Sunday. Prepared by in-form trainer Mark Walker for Jubilant Racing No. 5 Stable, the filly has improved since that debut and could turn the tables on Charger and the rest.
MONDAY
With racing being held on the May Day holiday on Monday instead of the usual Friday, keep an eye on AMAZON GOLD.
The last-start winner is holding his form well and it won't surprise if he puts together a race-to-race double.
Taken out by apprentice S Shafrizal, Amazon Gold reeled off the 600m in a leisurely 41.3sec after a round of pacework.
From Michael Clements yard, the six-year-old has yet to win on the Polytrack surface but has placed second on two occasions and, in a race prior to winning last-time out, he ran a good third behind Hot Gold on the alternate surface.
It's a winnable race that Walker has picked out for his runner and we reckon, on Monday, Amazon Gold will be doing good work at the business end of things.
Gallops by horses engaged for Monday
KRANJI STAKES A - 1,100m: Super Winner * (R Zawari) barrier/36.6. Olympic Anthem * (O Chavez) barrier/36.5. Good News * (B Woodworth) 41.1. The General * (N Juglall) barrier/34.5. Sebas barrier/35.9.
OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,700m: Classified (R Shafiq) barrier/35.5. Keepitup * (G Boss) barrier/36.2. Imperial March * (Vorster) barrier/35.2. Magnetise (Z Zuriman) barrier/36.1. Arif * (Vorster) 36.4.
OPEN BENCHMARK 67 - 1,200m: Astrostar pace work/42.2. Parliament (Juglall) 34.8. Himalaya Dragon * 35.9. Kings Ryker (V Duric) barrier/35.4. Royal Fortune * (Y Salim) 36.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,000m: Exceed Express * (H Syafiq) barrier/35.4.
KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200m: Black Mamba (D Beasley) 39.9. Falkirk Lead (Munro) barrier/36.1. High Council * (I Saifudin) 40. Zeus Warrior * barrier/35.6. Morales (A'Isisuhairi) 37.5.
KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,200m: Gannet (Zawari) canter/37.4. Amazon Gold * (S Shafrizal) pace work/41.3. Bandido barrier/35.5. Thunder Cat (Beasley) gallop. Silkino * (CC Wong) 37.2.
KRANJI STAKES D (3) - 1,200m: Isanotherone (Salim) barrier/36.5. Aladdin 37.3.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600m: Big Banker (Beasley) 38.1. Holy Thomas 36.6.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600m: Great Warrior (John) 40.4. Spur Me On * 37.2. Evertrust pace work. Rainbow Star 36.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100m: The One (M Ewe) 36.5.
INITIATION - 1,200m: Macavity * (Duric) barrier/35.7. I'm On Fire * (Vorster) 36.6. Dash pace work. Military Might (John) 41.4.
Gallops by horses engaged for Sunday
KRANJI STAKES A - 1,700m: Daniel (G Boss) barrier/35.9. Time Odyssey * (B Vorster) canter/37.1. Order Of The Sun (CC Wong) barrier/36.3. Blue Danube * (Vorster) barrier/34.5. Castor 39. Song To The Moon * (N Juglall) canter/37.2. Excellency (K A'Isisuhairi) barrier/35.9.
SINGAPORE SILVER HORSESHOE - 1,000m: Auspicious Day * (A Munro) 36.6. Don De La Vega (R Shafiq) barrier/37.6. Hun Yeang Road (I Azhar) 35.7. Italian Master (O Chavez) 36.9. Monster Energy 35.7. Yaya Papaya (Boss) barrier/38.1. Bringer Of War * (Shafiq) 35.6.
Monday: Mokastar * (Vorster) 37.1. Antheia * (Juglall) 37.1
CLASS 3 - 1,000m: Secret Mission (Chavez) 37.7. Winning Man * (A'Isisuhairi) 45. Maidanz Beauty * (I Amirul) 38. Senator (Chavez) barrier/36.5.
OPEN BENCHMARK 61 - 1,900M: Mr Clooney (V Duric) barrier/35.9. Billy Britain (R Azhar) 38.1. Murdoch (Z Zuriman) barrier/35.8. Titan Fighter 35.3. Mongolian Chief * 35.4.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m: Golden Kingdom canter/pace work. Elite Diamond * (Munro) 35.4. Board Walk * (Juglall) 36.2. Royal Diwan * (Zuriman) barrier/36.5. Awatere (R Zawari) 35.7. Saraab * (Juglall) 36.2. Smart Fortune * (Y Salim) 40.1. Lim's Sparkle canter/pace work.
CLASS 4 - 1,100m: Gariza * (Vorster) canter/36.1. The Cosmos * (Shafiq) 34.8. Mikcaipho 44. Unsurpassed * (Shafiq) 33.8.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,700m: Moment Of Justice (Zawari) canter/36.8. Panache * (Munro) barrier/35.6. Hidden Promise * (Shafiq) canter/37.2. Muscular Captain (D Beasley) 39.9.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m: Mr Dreamman (I Saifudin) 37.8. Sky Eleven (Saifudin) 34.9. Sugartime Jazz (Chavez) 37.2. Giorgio * (K Toh) pace work/41.3. Happy Baby 36.8. Snow Dancer 41.1.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m: Archer Company (Duric) barrier/35.7. Dragon Ruby * (Beasley) 37.4. Highlight 41.1. Super Red (Chavez) 38.8. Kubera's Chief * (Munro) 36.3.
CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200m: Cool Cat 39.4. Double Win (S John) 39.2. Brahms And Liszt (Zawari) 39.1. Superten * (Munro) 36.6. Military Alliance (Chavez) 38.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Lim's Signature (Zawari) 39.1. Soon Yi * (John) 37.7. Miss Waimataitai 42. Rory * (Duric) 38.6. Kennedy 36.3. Think Pretty (Chavez) 38.8.
Monday: Double Cash (E Aslam) 37.7.