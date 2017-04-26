Keep the faith with Bringer Of War

The Mark Walker-trained Bringer Of War (No. 5) was very impressive when winning a barrier trial on April 4.

You would have been off your seat and yelling yourself hoarse when BRINGER OF WAR was challenged by Charger in that sprint for two-year-olds earlier this month.

And why not? Like so many others in the grandstand, your money would have been on that $8 favourite who looked a picture on course that day.

Well, Bringer Of War was eventually collared and beaten in that race. A length was the margin.

However, don't be too hasty in jumping off the filly.

She deserves another chance and, on the strength of her workout yesterday morning, she could run them off their feet in Sunday's Singapore Silver Horseshoe sprint over the 1,000m.

Bringer Of War caught the eye on the training track when clocking a no-nonense 35.6sec for the 600m.

She had jockey Ridzuan Shafiq in the saddle.

Roll back to that race some 12 days ago...Bringer Of War was backed down like she could not lose and for one so young she certainly showed us she knew what racing was all about.

Jumping from her spot nearest the paint, she was quickly into her stride and, by the time the field had covered 200m, she was in total control.

Never once relinquishing her spot by the rails, she had a comfortable lead when they straightened and, even when Charger threw out a challenge, it looked like Bringer Of War would snuff it out.

It was not to be. On the day, Charger was all-conquering and the gallant filly had to play bridesmaid.

It could all go her way on Sunday. Prepared by in-form trainer Mark Walker for Jubilant Racing No. 5 Stable, the filly has improved since that debut and could turn the tables on Charger and the rest.

MONDAY

With racing being held on the May Day holiday on Monday instead of the usual Friday, keep an eye on AMAZON GOLD.

The last-start winner is holding his form well and it won't surprise if he puts together a race-to-race double.

Taken out by apprentice S Shafrizal, Amazon Gold reeled off the 600m in a leisurely 41.3sec after a round of pacework.

From Michael Clements yard, the six-year-old has yet to win on the Polytrack surface but has placed second on two occasions and, in a race prior to winning last-time out, he ran a good third behind Hot Gold on the alternate surface.

It's a winnable race that Walker has picked out for his runner and we reckon, on Monday, Amazon Gold will be doing good work at the business end of things.