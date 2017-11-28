Kellady and the 'Archer' take aim at the 'Chief'

Lim's Archer leading all the way with Matthew Kellady astride in Race 9 at Kranji on Sunday. TNP PHOTO:SALWA NADHIRAH

When Matthew Kellady won on Lim's Archer in Race 9 on Sunday, little did he know he would hit the bullseye twice that day.

The victory on the Lee Freedman-trained runner brought some relief to the underrated jockey, whose best show from four rides that day had been a third-placing on One Kinabalu in the seventh.

He had ridden a copybook race on Lim's Archer, sticking to a plan which was to get to the front and let the others do the chasing.

It worked a treat.

At the finish of the Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,700m, he had put two lengths between himself and jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim's mount, Amazing Man.

Job done, all that was left was the picture-taking session and a nice shower before heading home.

But a surprise awaited him.

As he jumped off the Lim's Stable-owned gelding, happy no doubt to have padded up his 2017 tally to 14 winners, Lim's Stable's racing manager Mick Dittman made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

"He asked me if I had any ride in the Colonial Chief. I said 'no' and he told me I would get the ride on Lim's Archer," said a delighted Kellady.

The $175,000 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes, run over 1,700m on the Poly, is the traditional season-ending feature event at Kranji. It will be run this Sunday.

The race is no stranger to Kellady. He won it on Best Tothelign for trainer Shane Baertschiger two years ago.

Kellady reckoned Lim's Archer is a jump-and-run type of horse.

"I've ridden him twice before and there is no Plan A, Plan B or Plan C with this horse. He must go forward, that's it.

"But, unless something stupid happens, then we will think of Plan D. Luckily, things went to plan.

"When Harry came next to me, I wasn't worried as I still had something up my sleeve. As he was racing tight, I had to switch the stick to the left hand, and the horse responded well."

As for Freedman, Lim's Archer was his only entry on the day and it all turned out perfect.

"I watched the cricket and then I came here for the last and my horse won. We can have a few beers now, it doesn't get any better than that!" said the Australian trainer.

"Lim's Archer had a picnic with the lighter weight two weeks ago. Now on the Polytrack today, but with the rain, I was quite confident as these Authorized's love bad ground.

"He is now going to back up for the Group 3 race next Sunday. He's a Polytrack horse and it's worth a crack."