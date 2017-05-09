Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is off to Baltimore

Kentucky Derby winner ALWAYS DREAMING will get a head start in his preparations for the second leg of US racing's Triple Crown when he arrives at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore this morning (Singapore time), ahead of the May 20 Preakness Stakes.

The move by trainer Todd Pletcher means Always Dreaming will have almost two weeks to adjust, something that Pletcher hopes will alleviate the aggression showed in training prior to the Kentucky Derby.

Pletcher said: "It'll give us time to settle in and if we need to make any adjustments."

Pletcher was pleased at the prosect of installing Always Dreaming in stall 40 at Pimlico, traditionally reserved for the Derby winner.