Khetiwe can go one better

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BLACK BISCUIT asserted her superiority over Victory Trip when making big improvement on her debut. She could come on further.

(7) TOUCH OF MAGIC has a promising 2.5kg claiming apprentice up.

(6) ROSE HILL and (4) FLAMBOYANT are bred for speed.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Follow the betting on the debutants. (2) BLAZING HEART is by promising sire Philanthropist out of a Jet Master mare.

(7) NIGHT IN WINTER is a What A Winter/Jet Master cross and should be forward.

(1) BLACKBALL hit the front on debut and should go close.

(8) SNIPER SHOT has shown potential.

RACE 3 (1,750M)

(11) HIGH ALTAR made a promising debut, running on well to take second. She could get the timing right in this.

(12) RUSSET ROSES showed little on debut but could be much better over the longer trip.

(1) TAKAMAKA needed her local debut run after quite a break.

(4) ALL HONESTY went flat last. Expect better.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) ARGYLE BAY suddenly showed authority and perhaps it was the wet ground that got him to show his top form. If it rains again, he can follow up.

(2) UNBELIEVABLE CHAD is knocking on the door. His last run on the Polytrack was a decent one.

(4) DANTE'S LEGACY can win races in this league.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(1) MR O'NEILL moved up strongly and finished second in what was hardly a well-run race. He can make amends.

But also the one to watch from that race is (4) ROMAN EMPEROR, who was rushed up late and the extra ground suits.

(3) SILVER ROSE is not badly weighted.

Filly (7) LILY AND SPICE is best in.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) GREAT VALUE may live up to his name. He has shown speed over further distances but may just desire speed races.

(2) ROY'S AIR FORCE has been trying different things and is knocking hard on the door.

(1) OVER SURE is top weight which says something about his ability. He has hit form and just needs to travel right.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) CONSTANTINE won his fourth start well. The way he won suggests more to come.

(2) FANTASY ART improved over this last trip and deserves a venture on turf over this trip.

(5) THE KING OF RANDOM, like (1) CONSTANTINE, needed his last run.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) GUSHESHE may not have been most effective at Greyville. This race will show whether she wanted the straight turf.

(2) KINGSVIEW hit the rail last start, otherwise she could have gone closer. She drops in class.

(3) POP STAR, (5) JAZZ BAR, (7) QUINTELLA, (8) DEVON BELLE and (10) TIDE IS TURNING have all showed recent form.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(2) KHETIWE ran a cracker for her new connections last start and can go one better with a repeat. She should be even fitter.

(3) LA SUERTE DE MATAR also put in a good bid after rest. She was also at big odds there and will be much shorter here.

First-timer (12) ZINGARA won't need to be a champ to win.

(1) BEAN'S BEAUTY and (8) ENTICER have claims.