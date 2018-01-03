Kiftsgate ready to score

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) SUPA SMART showed good pace on debut. She was not as quick next time out and that clearly cost her the race. Jockey Greg Cheyne gets his first ride aboard her and that could make all the difference.

(8) SHE RULES could prove to be a danger on her debut.

(2) LATERAL'S FLASH was not disgraced on debut when fourth and could do better now.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) NICOLE is holding her form well enough to go close to winning this race.

(7) LOVE TALK has been runner-up in two of her last three starts, so must be given respect.

(1) DARING MISS and (2) ESPERA are better than their last runs would suggest and can earn some stake cheques.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) SNOW CRYSTAL has some nice recent Western Cape maiden form and could prove the one to beat.

(11) TIN TAN has a winning chance, too.

(5) VALENTINE'S GIRL has not been beaten far in her recent starts and must be considered.

(7) TWO COLOURS and (10) THE GOWN could still improve. They bear watching.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT is in tremendous form and could be the one to beat.

(1) CAPTAIN ALFREDO and (2) VILLA DEL LARGO are in the twilight of their year but are capable of winning a race like this.

(3) EXELERO makes his local debut and can win if fit.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) KIFTSGATE proved just in need of his last start and should make a bold bid at winning this.

(4) SOVIET COSMONAUT is holding form well and could finish in the money.

(1) CAPTAIN MAROONED has won his last two starts but is coming off a lengthy break and could need this run.

(6) LE GRAND ROUGE tackles a bit stronger after an easy last win.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) STAR CHESTNUT was not disgraced when third last time out and is clearly the one to beat.

(4) MIRACLE BUREAU has proven to be a bit unpredictable but did win well last time out. Winning form is good form.

(9) CAPTAIN MARMALADE is coming off two solid wins on the Polytrack and will need to be fit to win.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) PARTY CRASHER is distance-suited and can win.

(11) VIA SEATTLE is well weighted in this race and clearly should be considered.

(1) FINAL JUDGEMENT was a promising third last time out and, on her day, she is the class horse of this race.

(2) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH continues to hold her form and is clearly not out of it.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) TREES OF GREEN is looking for a hat-trick and does deserve respect.

(2) TRIPPLE EXPLOSION is unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(4) LEADMAN is doing well in his new yard and must be considered.

(6) DIVAR and (7) ANTE OMNIA fought out the finish last time out and have their chances.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(2) CHESTNUT'S CHARM bounced back to winning form start and it would not be much of a surprise if he wins again.

(4) GITANGO TONIGHT is holding her form well and deserves another win.

(3) GIOVANNA ran on well last time out and must be considered despite a terrible draw.