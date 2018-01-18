King Of War ticks all the boxes

King Of War (No. 9) finishing third in Tuesday’s Trial 4.

He didn't win his trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning. That honour went to Captain Jamie.

For that matter, he didn't even finish second. Nova Missile lay claims to that spot.

King Of War came home third in Trial 4. But if you are not blinded by the numbers - and you shouldn't be - three can sometimes prove better than one.

Yes, forget the finishing order and assess them on how they ran.

That done, I would say King Of War ruled his trial and must be respected when he next goes to the races.

Ridden by Michael Rodd, King Of War jumped with the rest but was snagged back to last when they pounded the back stretch.

He was still unsighted when at the 600m but Rodd quickly peeled him to the extreme outside when they straightened.

At that stage, the trial was dominated by Nova Missile who led Captain Jamie and had pulled away.

But King Of War wasn't done yet. Ridden out by Rodd, he quickly charged through the pack like a battleship lumbering through a flotilla of yachts.

He passed them with ease but by then, Captain Jamie had collared Nova Missile to win the trial by half a length.

Still, to my mind, King Of War was going better than the top two over the concluding stages.

A four-year-old son of Exceed And Excel, King Of War opened his Kranji account at his last start in November. It was his sixth outing since his race debut in June and, after having shown promise early, you could say that first victory was long overdue.

Trained by James Peters for the China Horse Club Stable, King Of War's connections could be looking at big things from their youngster in this new season.

However, take nothing away from trial winner Captain Jamie.

Placed second in his last two starts, he is certainly on the up and up and he should have plenty of friends when he next faces the starter.

Nooresh Juglall rode him on Tuesday and, when he fashioned a run 300m from home, frontrunner Nova Missile was left high and dry.

Also impressive that morning was Basilisk. He took the last trial of the morning with a come-from-behind exhibition.

Ridden by Olivier Placais, Basilisk was unsighted at the 600m mark but, ridden wide and scrubbed along like a frantic washerwoman from the 250m, he came with a flourish to beat Elise by three parts of a length.

Basilisk was a beaten favourite at his last start - but he can only get better. So stick with him.