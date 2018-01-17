Kingsman rules at morning trackwork

Kingsman (No. 2, with Vlad Duric astride) staving off Montaigne (John Powell) to make a winning debut on Nov 12.

Bang-in-form jockey Vlad Duric could continue the good work over the weekend and, if Kingsman brings his track form to the races, the Australian rider could be on a winner as early as Friday.

The champion hoop was on the four-year-old in a workout at Kranji yesterday morning when he he ran the 600m in 39.3sec.

It was an inspiring piece of work by the son of Darci Brahma who won on debut not too far back in November.

In that race, run over the 1,200m on grass, Duric had Kingsman placed off the pace in midfield. There they stayed until deep in the final stretch.

Duric, sitting stone cold in the saddle, then began to work for his fees. Prodding an effort from Kingsman, the young horse responded and, in a fight to the line with Montaigne, Kingsman prevailed by a narrow margin.

DOUBLE UP

Punters, who went away happy when Kingman paid $23 for the win, were ready to double up and a fortnight later they again backed him down joint second pick in a Class 3 sprint.

They could be excused for heading to the windows early when Kingman - like he did on debut - mounted a spirited challenge over the concluding stages.

Alas, that time it was not to be. Elusive Emperor, who had yet kept up a relentless gallop from the time the field had made that sweeping turn on the far left, refused to budge and, with Kingsman, they went to the line locked together like Siamese twins.

The judges called for a print and, by the narrowest of margins, Kingsman failed to get his double.

Then in his last start on New Year's Day, he didn't get any favours in the running and finished sixth when installed the $13 favourite.

Don't drop off him on Friday. He could make amends for that last start failure and you could recoup some of your losses.

Also on Friday, keep an eye on Nova Strike in the Kranji Stakes A (Div 2) contest over the 1,400m on the long course.

He had treble-man Troy See on the reins yesterday morning when running the 600m in 36.7sec.

A winner two starts back on Dec 3 when winning the Colonial Chief Stakes over 1,700m rather impressively, he should be a factor in this high-class event which brings together the likes of Bahana, Mr Spielberg and Iron Man, who will be gunning for a four-bagger.

FINE EFFORT

Nova Strike had his last start on New Year's Day and put up a mighty fine effort when third to Speedy Dragon over the much shorter 1,200m trip.

Trained by 2016 champion HW Tan, he will appreciate the added 200m and could make light of the 58kg that he will have to carry.