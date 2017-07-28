Kingston Warren has winning chance

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) AN AIR OF SUCCESS has run two fair races to date and must have a winning chance in an open-looking race.

(2) CHERIKA is improving and could earn a cheque.

(4) GAME GIRL looked much improved last week and should fight out the finish.

(9) TARA'S GOLD and (12) WHATYOUDON'TKNOW did not run badly on debut and could improve.

Watch the betting on all on the first-timers. They can win.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) KINGSTON WARREN did much better second time out and has a nice winning chance.

(7) MR FIRE EYES could improve on his local debut.

(9) RED OCTOBER SKY has the form to do well

(1) BELONJE is a Philanthropist colt having his first run and could be considered.

Stable companion (3) COUNT BEAU GAR is a gelded son of Count Dubois. He can also show up.

(4) DORMAN and (5) IRISH PRIORITY only have fair form but could improve.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT makes her debut for trainer Alan Greeff and has run well in her last two starts at Kenilworth.

(14) VANILLA ROSE showed promise on debut and should go close.

(2) BELLA ISLE is unreliable but could place.

(4) COVER PAGE is back on the turf and is returning from a small break.

(7) YOURMYWORLD and (10) WAR OF ROSES make their local debut and are likely to improve, so should be watched.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

A competitive race.

(1) NHLAVINA is holding her form and has a winning chance.

(2) MAMBA MANIA was a bit disappointing last time out when trying blinkers. She could be smarter this time.

(4) BOTTLENOSE and (5) SANTA MONICA are having their first local run and are not out of it.

(11) GITANO TONIGHT looked much improved when runner-up in her latest start and the Gavin Smith yard is in form.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

The Tara Laing yard holds a strong hand with her two runners, (1) RESPECTABLE REBEL and (3) REEF OF FORTUNE. Both are doing very well under her care.

(2) BAAHIR continues to hold his form and is not out of it.

(4) SEYMOUR and (5) FLIGHT CAPTAIN need to find a few lengths to win the race but are capable of earning money.

(6) BRAVE NATION has some ability and could improve in his new yard.

RACE 6 (3,600M)

(1) CROWN OF GOLD has won this race a couple of times but he has not been at his best all year. He may well have one more win in him and this could be it.

(2) KINGSTON MINES is not the most reliable of horses but, when he decides to run, it is difficult to peg him back and this marathon trip is likely to suit him.

(3) AREZZO ran on well behind (2) KINGSTON MINES last time, so has to be respected.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN MAROONED won well in his local debut and it will not be a surprise were he to follow up and win this race.

(5) ZANZIBAR BEAT is holding her form and should be in the shake-up.

(6) SOUTH ATLANTIC has ability but could be looking for further.

(9) MADIBA DANCE is clearly capable of a lot better than his last run.

(11) STIR IT UP and (12) CHESTNUT'S CHAMP are outsiders to consider in this race.