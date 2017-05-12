KL & Ipoh trackwork

Two of tomorrow's Kuala Lumpur runners went against the clock at Sungei Besi yesterday morning.

Gold Star Princess cantered one round before reeling off 600m in 42.2. He is engaged in Race 5.

Rainbow Fish, engaged in Race 9, clocked 39.9 aftering cantering one round.

YESTERDAY'S IPOH WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Slow work: Serpico and Jetstar Eagle.

RACE 2: Slow work: Halo Inspire.

RACE 3: Slow work: Great gerinomo.

RACE 4: Slow work: Time To Shine, Lightning Rod and Luck Treasure.

RACE 5: Slow work: Slow work: Luck Success, Brave Malala *, All Serene *, Street Tease and Neverunconditional.

RACE 6: Slow work: Slow work: Prince Islander, Chinese Street, Good Gift * and Racing Man.

RACE 7: Pace work: Symbolic Gesture and Crown Treasure. Slow work: Golden Empire, Multiblue Tosca *, Financial Wizard and Auspicious Ace.

RACE 8: Slow work: Big Lightning, Messi, Mogan's Pet and Nothing To Lose.

RACE 9: Slow work: Supreme Star, Whisperinthewind and Celeritas.