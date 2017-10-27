Klawerkate set to score

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) KLAWERKATE bounced back to form with a nice run last time out and could be the one to beat.

(1) LIMERICK RIDGE is improving and must be given a chance.

(4) STORYFIELDS has consistent form but returns from a lengthy lay-off.

(5) HOORAYFORHOLLYWOOD showed promise on her debut and can be give a chance of winning.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

This Maiden plate could be a battle between the Western Cape-trained (5) HENRY TUDOR and (1) OFF BROADWAY. Both have good consistent form and are battling to win.

Henry Tudor could be the better of the two.

(2) HARVEY SPECTOR is never too far behind, so could finish in the money again.

(3) WESTERN OFFICER has a place chance.

(6) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE could also battle it out for a place.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(7) GLAMOROUS LIFE showed nice improvement last time out and could prove to be a step quicker than her opposition and she looks a banker for most bets.

(1) KATIE DUBOIS has been a bit disappointing recently but could enjoy going this distance back on the turf.

(2) BALCLUTHA needed her local debut and could improve.

(8) EVANGELINE is likely to do better back on the turf.

(11) PIERA could place.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) OLYMPIC POWER is in good form for his new trainer and could finish in the money again.

(2) JEREMY was a bit disappointing last time out but is not out of it.

(4) PYRAMUS and (6) AQUA BLUE have been doing well enough recently and deserve consideration.

(7) DESERT WISDOM put in a better performance last time out and can win this race.

(10) MISTER COLIN has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) ROCK DEEJAY is looking for four wins in a row but does give weight away to all his rivals.

(2) VARSITY CUP is very speedy and has a chance.

(3) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT was full of running to win his latest start.

(5) FLIGHT CAPTAIN shows pace and could place.

(6) DICKENSIAN is very speedy and can win.

(10) CAPTAIN MAROONED has won his last two starts very comfortably.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

The Justin Snaith yard has a good hand in this race.

If (1) CAPTAIN ALFREDO is in one of his galloping moods, then he could make all of the running in a race like this.

Stable companion (2) VILLA DEL LARGO seems to be returning to his best form and will prove to be a dangerous customer.

(3) SIR DUKE and (4) EXELERO were not at their best last time out and can upset.

(5) VOUS ET VAR is in form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) PACK LEADER has ability and it will not be a surprise were he to regain winning form.

(2) SACRED ORATION and (3) SEATTLE FLAME both have good local form and are not out of it.

(4) ROMMEL is improving and should relish the extra 200m of this race. Stable companions (5) SABBATICAL and (10) MERYSAGOS can also be considered.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) IMPERIAL GUARD has a winning chance despite carrying top weight.

(2) BONNE VEE is very consistent but might battle against the boys.

(3) GREEN LANTERN is quite capable of winning a race like this.

(4) CABALLO BLANCO showed improvement in his latest start, so deserves respect.

(5) COCK-A-HOOP and (6) DRAGON FLAME are capable of running very well.